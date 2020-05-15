Here is an Iowa area boys track and field outlook for the 2020 season:
BELLEVUE
Key returners: Conrad Ernst (sr.), Andrew Swartz (sr.), Ben Parker (sr.), Dustyn Talbot (jr.), Logan Manders (sr.), Liam Dunne (soph.), Riley Bruggenworth (jr.), Tyquan Strowder (sr.), Brandon Rudolph (jr.), Ethan Klemme (soph.), Cole Heim (soph.), Jacob Waller (soph.), William Steinbeck (soph.), Max Jackson (jr.), Alex Pitts (soph.), Brady Griebel (jr.), Sam Dunne (jr.), Abe Steinbeck (sr.), Cole Swartz (soph.), Colby Sieverding (soph.), Cade Smith (sr.)
Outlook: The Comets were oh so close to earning an Iowa Class 2A state team trophy in 2019 (two points shy) and it would’ve been neat to see how they would’ve followed that up with a number of key pieces returning from that team. Brady Griebel medaled twice individually in the 3,200 and 1,600, and Swartz and Parker made up two legs of Bellevue’s state runner-up 4x200 team. These Comets could still be poised for another strong year in 2021.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Key returners: Brady Templeton (jr.), Nick Hager (sr.), Spencer Haxmeier (sr.)
Outlook: Although the Mohawks didn’t make an appearance at the state meet a season ago, there were a handful of athletes returning to Marquette that showed promise. Templeton likely shaves off enough time to make for a strong senior campaign next year.
CASCADE
Key returners: Hugh Moloney (sr.), Tanner Simon (soph.), Jose Nava (sr.), Anthony Munoz (sr.), Brady Graff (jr.), Jackson McAleer (jr.), Jonah Manternach (jr.), Mario Aguilar (jr.), Ben Fransen (soph.), Tyler Kaalberg (jr.), Cole Miller (soph.), Hunter Vogel (jr.), Isaac Nava (soph.), Carson Nauman (jr.), Kaleb Topping (jr.), Kodey Miles (soph.)
Outlook: The Cougars were another group with a handful of strong athletes who just missed the cut of a state meet berth last year. Cascade is still young enough to bring a bunch of excitement into 2021 with numerous versatile runners in the mix.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Key returners: Hunter Foshee (soph.), Joe Schmelzer (soph.), Hiram Werger (soph.), Nathan Helle (sr.), Caden Palmer (soph.), Josiah Groth (jr.), Oakley Harbaugh (soph.), Gage Aulwes (jr.), Nathan Kelly (jr.), Brent Wahls (sr.), Brady Behrend (jr.), Jake Harwick (jr.), Karston Gebhardt (jr.), Cisco Gomez (sr.), Brodie Waahls (soph.), Andrew Mitchell (jr.)
Outlook: This was a young group heading into 2020 looking to build on a few notables from the prior year. As a freshman, Smelzer was a state qualifier in the Iowa 1A sprint medley in 2019. The future looks promising for the Eagles.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Key returners: Evan Wulfekuhle (sr.), Trent Koelker (jr.), Tom Jaeger (sr.), Johan Platel (soph.), Jack Westhoff (sr.), Sean Kluesner (sr.), Riley Fangman (sr.), Nathan Schaefer (jr.), Max Mullis (soph.), Cassius McGrane (soph.), Nick Hageman (jr.), Ryan Schlarmann (soph.), Ty Fangman (soph.), Joe Hermsen (soph.), Luke Olberding (sr.), Jude Brehm (soph.), Owen Gaul (jr.), Erik Koopmann (soph.), Michael Keegan (sr.), Will Brehm (sr.), Bennett English (sr.), Wyatt Schulte (soph.), Elliot Naughton (soph.), Ben Lueck (soph.)
Outlook: Tons of athleticism graduates from Beckman this spring. Wulfekuhle, Fangman and Jaeger were all previous 2A state medalists in the sprints and Keegan applied his stellar jumping ability to field events with multiple podium finishes. They were all huge pieces to the Trailblazers’ third-place team finish at state in 2018 and even though there’s no track season this year, it’s certainly worth celebrating.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Key returners: Parker Rochford (jr.), Keegan Hansel (jr.), Cameron Kirby (jr.), Spencer Staner (sr.), Xavier Reeves (jr.), Max Bahls (sr.), Jonathan Kearns (sr.), Ike Jones (soph.), Nathan Carter (soph.), Walker Schulte (jr.), Jacob Clinton (soph.), Mason Ashline (soph.), Riley Ashline (sr.), Landin Carter (soph.), Zander Carter (soph.), Walker Schulte (jr.), Sam Schilling (soph.), Carson Kirby (jr.), Jake Jones (jr.), Kiernan Hansel (soph.), Cooper Shampine (jr.)
Outlook: Hansel anchored the Vikings’ 4x100 and 4x200 1A state qualifiers in 2019 and cracked into Des Moines individually in the 200. Joined by Rochford, Staner and Kirby, all state qualifiers in their own right, Ed-Co looked like a very fast sprints team heading into 2020. Unfortunately, the Vikings lose several athletic seniors but there’s plenty who will return and have them poised to compete well yet again next season.
MAQUOKETA
Key returners: Caiden Atienza (jr.), Connor Becker (jr.), Isaac Christ (sr.), Steven Kuan (jr.), Ryne Gruenwald (sr.), Todd Acton (soph.), Emmett Sheets (jr.), Ivan Martin (soph.), Brendon Koch (sr.), Teddy Koch (jr.), Wyatt Schwenker (soph.)
Outlook: All signs pointed toward improvement in 2020 for the Cardinals. Atienza debuted at the 3A state meet in sprints in 2019 while doubling as a state-qualifying golfer. Surrounding him were a number of Maquoketa athletes who’ve performed well in other sports.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Key returners: Zach Digman (jr.), Owen Mensen (jr.), Matthew Hucker (sr.), Tim Harmon (jr.), AJ Ambundo (soph.), Ashton Goldsmith (soph.), Chad Neuzil (sr.), Teige Hunt (jr.), Brock Trenkamp (soph.), Derek Becker (sr.), Andrew Kloser (jr.), Owen Mensen (soph.), Devante Strickland (jr.), Derek Mensen (sr.), Chance Downs (sr.), Andrew Kloser (jr.), Landen Deutmeyer (soph.), Mitch Heims (jr.), Michael Schaul (soph.), Ethan Doyl (jr.), Preston Roling (soph.), Cy Huber (soph.), Mason Lubben (sr.), Nolan Ries (soph.), Michael Feldmann (sr.), Devin Smith (soph.), Andrew Hildebrand (jr.)
Outlook: The Wildcats finished just outside the top 10 at last year’s 1A state meet and there were a number of high finishers that were looking to build on that. Maquoketa Valley’s 4x200 and 4x400 teams were both state runners up while the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley also medaled. Downs, Becker, Ambundo and Neuzil all had individual qualifiers they hoped to improve upon.
WEST DELAWARE
Key returners: Ayiden Moore (soph.), Conner Funk (soph.), Landyn Powers (soph.), Christian Nunley (jr.), Kyle Cole (soph.), Blake Engel (soph.), Blake Smith (jr.), Joe Burke (sr.), Tanner Kelchen (sr.), Carter Krogrmann (jr.), Sam Loeck (sr.), Will Halverson (soph.), Logan Woellert (jr.), Nathan Goranson (sr.), Isaiah Rich (sr.), Grant Schnieders (sr.), Bently Fletcher (soph.), Matthew Mensen (jr.), Trace Rowley (jr.), Jacob Wenger (jr.), Zach Stratton (sr.)
Outlook: Woellert showed a ton of range in 2019, proving he can bop down to shorter sprints while also stretching out his legs for quality distance times and showcasing his talents in jumping events. This was another team with room to grow in 2020 and every indication was that was going to happen.