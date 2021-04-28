Sam Akins was looking for a little revenge after what he felt was not his best long jump effort at the Drake Relays.
His attitude resonated with his Dubuque Senior teammates as the Rams claimed the team title with 173 points at the Dubuque County Championships on Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
“Coming into today, I was pretty focused,” Akins said. “I didn’t do as well as I wanted to at Drake, so I just tried to stay focused and give it 100 percent. I just wanted to put some points up for us.”
Hempstead finished second in the team standings with 140 points and Western Dubuque third with 110. Wahlert placed fourth with 63, followed by Cascade (60) and Beckman (24).
Akins was a trendsetter for the Rams as he posted the team’s first gold of the night with a personal best in the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 1 ½ inches. The distance was good enough for third all-time in Senior history.
David Williams continued his dominance in the 100 with a season-best time of 11.28. The senior also took first in the 200 in 22.78.
Coming off a fourth-place finish at Drake, Senior high-jumper Logan Flanagan took home gold with a distance of 6-4. The mark ties his season best and places him 12th best in state.
Matthew Kruse also carried along momentum from a strong showing at Drake with a win in the 400 (49.88) and the 400 hurdles (55.71). Kruse also ran in the 4x400 with Jack Aitchison, Cole Smith and Easton Stackis, claiming gold. It put an exclamation mark on the seventh gold medal of the night for Senior.
Hempstead won four events, starting with a 1-2 punch in the 3,000. Ryan Winger took top honors with a time of 10:08.92, and teammate Josh Davis was second in 10:19.87.
George Holesinger, Mason Suarez, Jonathan O’Brien and Owen Maloney (8:25.48) won the 4x800, Maloney (2:01.98) won the 800, and Winger (4:33.24) took home his second gold of the night in the 1,600.
Wahlert finished the night by winning three events, with two of them coming from the dynamic relay team of Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius. The quartet claimed gold in the 4x200 (1:30.83) and 4x100 (43.57)
“My team and I really put in the work for these races so we are really happy right now,” Anstoetter said. “It’s always fun competing in this meet because its neat to see a lot of friends and run against them.”
Wahlert’s other gold came from Duke Faley in the discus. His season-best throw of 162-3 breezed to the title by more than 30 feet and placed him just outside the top-10 in the state.
While Faley got top honors in discus, his rival Daktota Hoffman, earned Western Dubuque’s first win of the night in the shot put with a distance of 53- ¼.
Tanner Nauman, Devin Neuhaus, Jack Wischmeyer and Marcus Walker (1.02.83) claimed gold in the 4x100 and Logan Brosius continued his strong run in the 100 hurdles, winning with a time of 15.06.
Cascade kicked the night off in style, winning its first of two golds with a school-record time of 1:35.61 in the sprint medley relay. The team of Luka Rickels, Jackson McAleer, Jack Menster and Cole Miller notched their name in the Cougar record books.
“I knew it was going to be a tough race,” said Miller, who ran anchor. “It’s fun to part of a new record and hopefully we will be the ones to break it in the future.”
The Cougars other win of the night came in the distance medley with Rickels, Jonah Manternach, Isaac Nava and Miller taking first in 3:44.91.