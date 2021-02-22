Dubuque Wahlert finished fifth this morning at the Iowa Class 1A girls state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
Lola Grap, a senior who won the regional individual championship last week at Cherry Lanes, led the Golden Eagles with a 196-191—387 for 13th place, and senior Abbie Beutin placed 18th with a 183-182—365.
Junior Natalie Kelzer finished 24th with a 161-178—339, followed by junior Jamie Vondra in 31st with a 151-165—316, and junior Alaina Stecklein in 40th with a 129-166—295. Senior Hannah Busch placed 50th with a 126-111—237, but her count did not factor in the team scoring.
The Eagles sat in sixth place through the individual round with a 1,702 and moved up one spot in the team standings after shooting Baker games of 188, 166, 172, 201 and 146 for an 873 total.
Vinton-Shellsburg senior Christina Harrelson rolled a 225-253—478 to beat Camanche junior Michelle Stewart by 12 pins for the individual championship. Louisa-Muscatine claimed the title in the eight-team field with a 3,097, followed by Camanche (3,024), DeWitt Central (2,849) and Vinton-Shellsburg (2,739).