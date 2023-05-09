Lauren Koeller came through exactly when her teammates needed her.
Koeller went 2-for-3 and delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Southwestern held off Fennimore, 7-6, on Monday in Hazel Green, Wis.
Jenna James tripled twice and drove in three runs, and Wren Hipenbecker also had three RBIs without a hit for Fennimore, which took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but trailed, 6-4, through three before drawing even in the fifth.
Heather Hinman added two hits for the Wildcats. Alana Splinter scored a pair of runs and Koeller had a double earlier in the game.
Potosi/Cassville 11, River Ridge 5 — At Potosi, Wis.: Abby Tasker and Emily Bierman had four hits apiece, Bierman scored three runs and Marah Vogelsberg added three hits and three runs as Potosi/Cassville beat the Timberwolves.
PREP BASEBALL
Potosi/Cassville 8, Southwestern 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Braden Fishnick took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Logan Kruser and Brayden Hutchcroft had two hits apiece as Potosi/Cassville beat Southwestern.
Prairie du Chien 5, Platteville 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Jonah Vorwald went the distance, allowing three earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three as the Hillmen lost to the Blackhawks.
BOYS GOLF
Beckman Catholic 141, Anamosa 176 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nate Offerman shot 33 and T.J. Thier carded a 34 as the Trailblazers routed the Raiders at Dyersville Golf & Country Club.
Cascade 168, Northeast 177 — At Preston, Iowa: Tyler Smith shot 39 to earn medalist honors and Jacob Stoll, Brady Schlemme and Nathan Schockemoehl each added 43s as the Cougars beat the Rebels.
GIRLS GOLF
Beckman Catholic 199, Anamosa 208 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Shea Steffen earned medalist honors with a 42, Maddy Kruse added a 50 and the Trailblazers held off Anamosa at Dyersville Golf & Country Club.
