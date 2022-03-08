The girls prep basketball seasons in Iowa and Illinois have come to an end and five area athletes were recognized on all-state teams for their accomplishments.
Cascade’s Ally Hoffman and Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan landed on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state team, released today.
Hoffman, a senior point guard, landed on the Class 2A second team. She led the Cougars to their 10th state tournament appearance in program history this year. In her third and final trip to Wells Fargo Arena, Hoffman scored a game-high 16 points in Cascade’s 42-40 quarterfinal defeat against Central Lyon. She nearly willed her team to an improbable second-half comeback before falling on a last-second shot. For the season, Hoffman averaged 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 4 steals per game.
Donovan, a junior forward, was mentioned on the 3A second team. After missing nearly half of the season with an injury, she returned and provided an instant spark to the young Golden Eagles. Donovan led Wahlert in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounds (8.2).
In Illinois, Galena’s Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel, and Stockton’s Brynn Haas received all-state honors by the Illinois Associated Press. Furlong, Hefel and Haas also earned all-state accolades from the Illinois Coaches Association. Furlong was named to the first team, Haas to the second team, and Hefel the third team.
Furlong and Hefel were key components for the Pirates, who qualified for the Illinois state semifinals for the first time in program history and nearly brought home the championship trophy before top-ranked Brimfield stunned them in the final seconds of the title game.
Furlong, a freshman, averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and landed on the AP Class 1A second team. Sophomore Hefel (11.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2 apg) earned AP 1A honorable mention.
Haas, a senior who led the Blackhawks to an impressive run through regionals before falling to Galena in the sectional final, was named to the AP honorable mention squad. The senior averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.