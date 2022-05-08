The University of Dubuque women’s golf team isn’t considered a rookie anymore at the NCAA Division III national championships.
After claiming their third straight American Rivers Conference championship in the fall, the Spartans have qualified for the national tournament for the third straight season. When first qualifying in 2020, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Spartans got their first taste of nationals last spring, and now have a distinct goal in mind when taking the course this week, Tuesday through Friday, at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.
“This year is definitely different,” said Madison Bowers, a Mineral Point, Wis., native who won the A-R-C individual championship in the fall. “I am very excited to see how far this team will go. We are very strong confidence wise and golf wise. Plus, we have only gotten stronger mentally, which is what you want going into the national tournament. Our biggest goal this year is to make the cut and play the fourth day. It’s not our first time anymore, and we have a good idea what it’s like.”
The Spartans finished 18th overall last spring, but only played three out of the four rounds. Only the top 15 make it to the last day, and the Spartans are out to stick around a little longer this time.
“Last year in East Lansing (Mich.), we finished 18th in the country but only the top 15 make the cut for the final round,” said UD coach Dustin Bierman, who’s program became the Spartans’ first-ever women’s athletic team to win three straight league titles. He’s also earned a three-peat as A-R-C Coach of the Year. “The goal this time is to make the cut. It’s been awhile since a team from our conference has made the cut, more than 10 years. That’s the goal we’ve set, and now it isn’t new to us anymore and we have a better understanding of how to prepare.”
Bowers (79.9 season average) leads the way for a Spartans team that is very locally driven. Of the five player roster that UD is taking to nationals, four are from the area, including Dubuque Wahlert grad Mary Edwards (82.6 average), Hempstead alum Morgan Hawkins (84.5 average) and Guttenberg, Iowa, native Courtney Olson (81.8 average.) Belvidere, Ill., native Brooke Bunjes (80.0 average) rounds out the lineup.
“It’s awesome to be a part of this experience,” said Hawkins, a freshman with the Spartans. “My teammates and my coaches are really supportive and give good advice. They just make sure I stay relaxed and just play my game. I’m so excited to experience the national tournament.
“It’s kind of nice to see players from around here want to stay in this area. UD is an awesome school and seeing players like us stay around here and contribute is really great.”
Bierman believes the local players have been a driving force for the recent success of the program.
“This group is locally driven, and I’m just really proud of this group for helping put UD golf on the map,” he said. “Before I got here, this program wasn’t relevant. We’ve been able to build it up and so much of that is due to this great local talent. They’ve worked extremely hard the last three to four years and have raised the standard. It’s championship or bust every year and as a coach, that’s what you want.”
There will be 29 teams in the field at the championships playing 54 holes, but only 15 will move on to Friday’s final round. With the brutally cold and unforgiving spring in the Midwest, Bierman is worried about the transition that will be needed for an expected heat wave this week in Texas.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m concerned with the weather,” he said. “It’s going to be in the mid to upper 90s and the ball is going to travel a little further than we’ve been used to in the awful spring we’ve had. We just haven’t played in that. If we’re going to be successful this week, we have to limit the big numbers. We have to stay away from the doubles and triples and if we do that, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the third round with a chance to make the cut.”