Andrew Gantenbein turned to a Hall of Fame bowler about six weeks ago to simplify his approach to the game.
And that fine-tuning played a key role in his reaching the championship match in the Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament next Saturday at Cherry Lanes. The 25-year-old will be seeking his second Big 10 title after winning the 64-man, double-elimination showcase in 2020.
Gantenbein captured the winners’ bracket final last week and will face the survivor of tonight’s consolation-bracket matches for the overall title. The overall winner will cash $1,500, while the runner-up pockets $900.
“I’m always trying to improve, no matter where I am in the game of bowling,” Gantenbein said. “Once you get to a point where you think you’re too good to keep learning, there are a lot of people out there who will pass you up.
“It’s even better when you have the opportunity to learn from some of the best people who ever played the game. I saw an opportunity and couldn’t pass it up.”
Gantenbein connected with recently retired PBA/USBC Hall of Famer Norm Duke, who came to the area in early October for a youth bowling pro-am at Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville, Wis.
“Simplifying the game is the key for me,” Gantenbein said. “Whenever I’m struggling, it’s more or less a matter of seeing the lanes a little differently. I was overthinking everything, like ball choices and lines I was trying to play.
“Norm basically told me, ‘Kid, you’re overthinking it. Be the ball and do you. You’re the best at doing you. Just simplifying the game has translated really well for me.”
Gantenbein took the winners’ bracket title with an 803-636 victory over Josh Oertel last Saturday. He rolled games of 268, 256 and 279 while falling one pin short of matching the tournament’s high series, which he also owns. Gantenbein said the outcome would have been considerably closer, but Oertel split his finger in the middle of the match.
Earlier in the night, Gantenbein shot another national honor count in defeating Devin Eudaley, 719-631. Oertel beat his cousin, Jason Lanser, by a 715-580 count in the other semifinal.
Tonight’s consolation bracket action begins at 5 p.m. with defending champion Rick Schatzabel meeting Eudaley, and Cody Beck squaring off against Lanser. The winners of those two matches meet at 6 p.m. for the right to bowl Oertel at 7 p.m. for the consolation bracket crown.
Six other bowlers will cash, including Brian Breen and Steve Neese ($200 each for 7th/8th), and Ben Cottrell, Cory Deutmeyer, Hunter Sanders and Bob Hochrein ($150 each for 9th-12th).
