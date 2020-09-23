Once he finally steps foot on campus, Aidan Noonan expects to see some breath-taking views.
For now, a virtual tour was enough to convince him that Wyoming was the perfect future home.
Noonan, a two-time state wrestling champion from Cascade, announced his verbal commitment Monday night to wrestle for the University of Wyoming on partial scholarship next fall.
But, unlike most athletes in his position during previous recruiting cycles, he hasn’t been able to step foot on campus yet because of restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Noonan instead toured the Laramie, Wyo., campus via FaceTime.
“They basically just showed me their facilities and their campus and all of that stuff,” said Noonan, whose final five choices included fellow NCAA Division I programs Iowa, Wisconsin and Virginia, and D-III Loras College. “It felt right when I was going through my recruiting process. I love the coaches and everything about Wyoming. It took a little bit of time to decide, but after that I had it figured out.”
The Cowboys are coached by Mark Branch, who was a four-time NCAA finalist at Oklahoma State. He has led Wyoming to a 25-16 mark in Big 12 Conference dual competition over the past five seasons and a 124-63 overall record in 12 seasons in Laramie.
The Cowboys’ profile has been raised in recent years as they try to break into college wrestling’s top tier. Wyoming qualified five wrestlers for last winter’s national tournament, which was canceled at the onset of the pandemic.
Noonan wants to be part of the breakthrough.
“When you talk to the coaches you understand that they’re super dedicated to making their team the best they can be and getting into that top tier,” Noonan said. “They’re working towards it and they want their guys to be the best possible. That’s why I chose them over some of the top-tier schools like Iowa.”
The Cowboys are getting a wrestler with a lot of upside, too.
Following a heart-breaking loss in the district tournament that forced him to miss the Iowa state tournament as a freshman, Noonan has been downright dominant over the past two seasons, winning Iowa Class 1A state championships at 113 and 126 pounds — including February’s state final victory over West Sioux’s Adam Allard, which cemented a perfect season and prevented Allard from becoming a four-time champion.
“(Wyoming is getting a wrestler) that won’t give up. He sets his mind at something, his goals, and he works for them,” Cascade wrestling coach Travis Andrews said. “They’re going to get just an all-around really great student-athlete. He does all the right things.
“He has his goals set of being a three-time state champ and he’s been working all summer towards that goal.”
Noonan said his preferred areas of studies are business and construction management, with an eye toward potentially owning his own construction company down the road. He will be attending Wyoming on partial scholarship.
“Those are two of the best programs there, so that helped, too, with deciding,” he said.
It also helps that Noonan is an avid outdoorsman. As it turns out, there’s plenty of outdoors in Wyoming.
He said he can’t wait just to get out, look around and check everything out.
“They said you’re sitting between two mountain ranges, so obviously there’s going to be some views,” he said. “Go hiking and hunting and do whatever you want there.
“I think there will always be something to do.”