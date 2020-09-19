The score may not reflect it. There may not have been anyone in the stands to see it.
But an improved Clarke University football team took the field on Saturday to start its second season. That was very apparent to the team on the other sideline.
“I would say that it is a significantly improved team,” said Larry Wilcox, 42-year veteran head coach of No. 18 Benedictine. “They’re still a young team, but they’re playing at a higher level and doing things well. … Their defense plays aggressively. It’s just that, as a young team, offensively, it’s harder to pull it together compared to a veteran team like ours.”
For now, the Pride are still waiting to turn the corner.
Ravens quarterback Garett Kettle threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Clarke helped facilitate their scoring with six turnovers in a 38-0 season-opening Pride loss at Dalzell Field.
This was a drastically improved result for Clarke (0-1) compared to the last time these two teams met. Then NAIA second-ranked Benedictine handed the Pride their worst loss of the season, 73-14, in Atchison, Kan., on Sept. 21, 2019.
“Our guys have been through a year, they’ve been through the system, they’re more mature,” said Pride coach Miguel Regalado. “One of the things that I noticed right away --- a year ago I walked into our locker room for our opener. The guys were giggling, they were laughing. They had no clue what they were about to get themselves into.
“Today, I walked in that locker room and it was dead silent. They’re just getting more mature. I told them after the game that when they looked at the scoreboard a year ago in this game, it was 73-14. … It’s a significant improvement from a year ago. My guys don’t want to hear it, I don’t want to hear it, but I 100 percent agree with coach Willcox.”
When Baker University transfer QB Brandon Mueller threw an interception on Clarke’s opening drive, it looked as though the Pride were heading for another gashing of last year’s nature. That lead to Luke Laskowski’s 25-yard TD pass to Tre Adger, giving the Ravens an early 7-0 lead.
Then the Pride settled in. A Mueller scramble turned into a 44-yard run down the left sideline, setting Clarke up in the red zone. Unfortunately for the Pride, the drive resulted in a turnover on downs that stalled at Benedictine’s 17 yard line.
It was the first of several promising drives that came up short for Clarke on Saturday.
The Ravens (1-0) took over and marched 83 yards for their second score, a 5-yard touchdown run by Damon Wigand for a 14-0 lead to close the first quarter. Kettle then threw another TD and Marlon Moorer had a walk-in 10-yard score in the second quarter to give Benedictine a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Ravens had the first possession to start the second half, looking to stomp out Clarke for good on their opening drive, when Griffin Mulcahy made the play of the day for the Pride. On third and long, Mulcahy’s strip sack of Kettle put the ball back in Clarke’s hands in Benedictine territory.
Again, the Pride couldn’t capitalize on the golden field position. Three plays later, Mueller threw his second interception, and Kettle threw a 63-yard touchdown to Alex Blake the following play, giving the Ravens a 35-0 lead.
“Last year, you could see the score was 73-14 against these guys and this year it’s 38-0,” said Mulcahy, a Pecatonica, Ill., native who finished with a team-high 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. “It’s still a loss, but I think we’ve got much more experience. We’re older, we have new coaches showing us new things, and I think it’s working out for us.”
Clarke found paydirt on its next drive, with Mueller rolling out for a 12-yard strike to Darius Hernandez. But an illegal receiver penalty overturned the play, and the Pride again turned it over on downs.
Regalado pulled Mueller with 2:24 left in the third quarter in favor of Tim Evitt, Clarke’s season-opening starter last season. Offensively, the results were similar. Evitt was able to drive the offense to the red zone three separate times, only for the Pride to come up short.
The Ravens added a field goal in the fourth quarter to bring them to their final margin of victory.
Mueller finished 22-for-40 and 170 yards passing while Evitt was 9 of 18 for 43 yards. Both quarterbacks threw three interceptions apiece. Cesar Aguilera and Cortez Thompson tied for the team-lead in receptions with 64 and 43 yards, respectively.
Regalado said there’s a lot to go over from Week 1. It wasn’t the kind of football that was exactly pretty to watch.
But despite the outcome, Clarke showed some signs on Saturday that it’s heading in the right direction. Regalado said that improvement is going to yield results eventually.
“There’s going to be a ton of good things we see on both sides of the ball on the tape,” he said. “And there’s a ton of things we’ll see that we’ll need to correct.”