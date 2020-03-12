The Clarke University men’s basketball team will take on Xavier University of Louisiana at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 in the opening round of the NAIA Division I national tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
Coach Jim Blaine’s squad is seeded No. 6 in the eight-team Liston Bracket, while Xavier is the bracket’s No. 3 seed.
Clarke will make its first national tournament appearance with a 24-9 record. Xavier, a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, is 27-6 overall.
The 32-team national tournament will run from March 18 through Tuesday, March 24 in Kansas City. Clarke earned a berth in the tournament by placing second in the 13-team Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Georgetown (Ky.), LSU-Shreveport, Dalton State (Ga.) and Mid-America Christian (Okla.) are the tournament’s four No. 1 seeds.
On the women’s side, Clarke will face Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas) on Wednesday, March 18 in the opening round of the NAIA Division I tournament in Billings, Mont., with tip-off set for 8:30 a.m. local time.
Coach Courtney Boyd’s squad is seeded No. 5 in the Cramer Bracket, while Our Lady of the Lake is the bracket’s No. 4 seed. Clarke enters the national championship tournament with a 25-7 mark while OLLU, a member of the Red River Athletic Conference, is 26-6 overall.
Clarke is making its second straight national tournament appearance. The Pride advanced to last year’s national championship quarterfinals.
The 32-team tournament concludes with a Tuesday, March 24 championship game. Westmont (Calif.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Oklahoma City and Wayland Baptist (Texas) are the tournament’s four No. 1 seeds.
BASEBALL
Loras 3, Olivet 0 — At Leesburg, Fla.: Ryan Gorman had two hits and Luke Fennelly went yard as the Duhawks (2-6) picked up a victory. Erik Edminster earned the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing only one hit with five strikeouts.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
North Central (Ill.) 3, Loras 0 — At Loras: Dorian Fiorenza had 18 kills and Joe Horn added 21 assists as the Duhawks fell in a sweep, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13.