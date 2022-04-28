For local prep track and field athletes, tonight’s opening of the Drake Relays couldn’t have come soon enough.
Improbable spring conditions forced the cancellation of several meets, so the opportunity to run on the biggest stage their sport has to offer means even more in 2022.
This is especially true for area seniors who had their entire season wiped out as sophomores due to COVID-19, and competed at last year’s Relays under heavy restrictions in a 15,000-seat stadium that was much closer to empty than it was full.
This year, there will be none of that and the anticipation couldn’t be higher.
Three local seniors — and Blue Oval veterans — provided some insight into their emotions before competing in the Drake Relays for the final time as prep athletes.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann is no stranger to the big stage. The Bobcats’ star sprinter won four gold medals at last year’s state meet and will be one of very few area athletes making a third trip to the Relays.
“The last normal Drake Relays was my freshman year,” Biermann said. “Just to have a packed stadium again and having the energy that we’re all used to, it definitely helps in performance.”
Biermann can still recall the emotions she had before heading into the event for the first time.
“I just remember being so nervous and I was just freaking out,” she said. “So, hopefully my nerves are calm this year since I have more experience. I just remember being so nervous because there are so many eyes watching you.”
Though this is her third time, Biermann doesn’t expect those nerves to subside much.
“I get nervous the way it is,” said Biermann, who will compete in the 100, 400, sprint medley, and 4x200 relay. “Competing against the best of the best, I think, will get me nervous.”
Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse will be making a return trip to Des Moines after competing last year and said he is looking forward to experiencing the full atmosphere for the first time.
“I’ve never been to Drake when it was the whole experience,” Kruse said. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing everything, especially watching all the top elite competitors going at it. I’m very excited to see the whole shebang this year.”
Kruse will compete in his bread and butter 400, 400 hurdles, and 4x400, but his fourth qualifying event has him the most excited.
“I qualified for the long jump out of nowhere,” Kruse said. “I tried long jumping for the first time, so that will be super fun to try out and compete on a great level with that.”
Out of nowhere, indeed.
At the Harold Sweet Invitational a week ago, impulsively, Kruse decided to give the long jump a shot for the very first time.
That decision earned him a spot at Drake.
“I practiced it once that week and decided to go for it,” he said. “That worked out pretty well. It’s gonna be hit or miss, but I’ve been practicing really hard the last few days to get it down.”
In her second trip to Drake, Dubuque Wahlert’s Tessa Berning will compete in the sprint medley, 4x100, and 4x200 relay races and given the condensed season thus far, she is excited to see what her teams can do on the Blue Oval.
“With having so many meets canceled, we just haven’t had that much of an opportunity to perform,” Berning said. “To get to be out there with all my friends who I’ve been with for the past few years, it will just be really great to be on that stage with them.”
She also mentioned how Drake will serve as a measuring stick for next month’s state meet.
“I think Drake is gonna give us a really great opportunity to understand what we can do and what our capabilities are,” Berning said. “It’s going to help us a lot as we’re looking toward the end of the season, too.”