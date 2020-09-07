Colin Rea didn’t make any excuses.
The Cascade, Iowa, native struggled in his second start of the season for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night at Wrigley Field, and the rival St. Louis Cardinals completed a doubleheader sweep to pull within 2 ½ games of the National League Central Division leaders.
Colin Rea allowed four earned runs in two-plus innings and took the loss in a 5-1 decision after the Cardinals won the opener, 4-2. Rea surrendered five hits, including a pair of home runs, and two walks while striking out three. He threw 46 pitches, including 27 strikes.
“Personally, I didn’t execute at all,” Rea said in a Zoom meeting with reporters after the game. “The first inning was all right, but, other than that, they came out swinging, had good approaches and took advantage early, and I was out of the game pretty quick. That definitely didn’t help after that first-game loss. I feel like I could have come in and set the tone and got us off to a good start in the second game and didn’t do that.”
In the bottom of the first inning, Rea coaxed Kolten Wong into a ground out and struck out Tommy Edman before walking Paul Goldschmidt before fanning Brad Miller to end the inning.
But, Paul DeJong led off the second inning with a line-drive home run to left field to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Lane Thomas followed with a walk, and Tyler O’Neill belted a two-run home run to right-center field to stretch the lead to 3-0. Rea rebounded to retire the next three hitters – Matt Wieters on a called-third strike, Harrison Bader on a pop up and Wong on a ground out.
Rea’s night ended an inning later after consecutive singles up the middle by Edman, Goldschmidt and Miller to put St. Louis ahead, 4-0. Reliever Duane Underwood fanned DeJong, and Thomas grounded into a double play to end the inning.
“Colin wasn’t really stretched out and seemed to kind of fade a little bit there,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He looked really sharp for one inning, but then he gave up a couple of home runs and the walk.”
Rea has been used primarily out of the bullpen in nine appearances this season. He fell to 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA, 10 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
He dismissed the notion that he isn’t stretched out enough to be used as a starter.
“I was prepared to go as long as I needed to, honestly,” Rea said. “I felt good going into it, and I’ve felt good this whole year, so length really wasn’t an issue or in my mind at all. I just wanted to go as long as Rossy needed me to go.”
The Cardinals led, 5-0, after Bader’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. David Bote knocked in Chicago’s only run with a ground out in the fifth.