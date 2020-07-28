Devin Eudaley envied some of his buddies on the Western Dubuque baseball team as he watched them participate in the state tournament the past two summers.
So, he didn’t mind a little extra sacrifice if it meant he could make it there himself during his senior season at Dubuque Hempstead.
The Mustangs earned the No. 3 seed and will take a 15-1 record into Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Iowa City High (11-8) at Principal Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate. The semifinals are set for Friday, and the championship game will take place Saturday.
“When you step into the batter’s box at Principal Park, you can see the state capitol in the background. The field is just amazing, and it’s about the coolest environment you can have for playing high school baseball,” said Eudaley, the Mustangs’ leading hitter with a .474 average. “After seeing my friends play down there, it’s almost like a dream come true to know I’ll be playing there, too. Now, it’s my turn.”
This season, making it to the state tournament required so much more than just a commitment to the game. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out most spring workout programs, and many believed there wouldn’t even be a season until the Iowa High School Athletic Association gave it the green light in late May — right around the time teams should have been making final preparations for Opening Day.
Practice started roughly a month later than usual, teams had only two weeks together before beginning games on June 15, and most teams struggled to play 20 games when they’ve become accustomed to playing a schedule with 30 to 40.
On top of that, players, coaches and spectators received strict protocol to prevent exposure to the virus. That included daily temperature checks, gallons of hand sanitizer, plenty of social distancing and wearing facial protection in certain situations.
“We knew from the beginning that we had a pretty special team with the potential to make it to the state tournament, so we kept our circle as tight as possible and we did everything we could to follow the protocol,” senior second baseman Max Pins said. “We were focused on playing baseball, and we had one goal in mind: winning a state championship.
“By keeping our circle tight, we ended up doing a lot more things together as a team away from the field, so there was a lot of team bonding. It paid off, and now we have a great opportunity to play at Principal Park and prove to everybody that we belong down there.”
In addition to following the protocol when the team practiced, played games and took bus trips together, Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp constantly reminded his players to be safe away from the ballpark. That often meant staying away from an annual rite of passage — the graduation party circuit — as well as other social gatherings outside of the baseball circle.
“It was certainly a challenge for everybody, but I give our guys a lot of credit for being vigilant about social distancing and following all of the protocols,” Rapp said. “We took all of the precautions that were necessary when we were together, but it’s awful hard to control what happens outside of the ballpark. If you go out in public, it’s almost like you’re playing Russian Roulette with this virus.
“More than anything, I think we got lucky with this thing. If you look at schools like Wahlert and WD and Senior … they all followed the protocol, too, but it hit them. You just hope that it doesn’t get you, too.”
Wahlert and Western Dubuque saw their seasons interrupted by positive COVID-19 tests within the program, but both returned in time for the postseason. Senior learned of a positive test less than a week before its substate tournament opener and forfeited because it couldn’t complete a quarantine in time.
“That showed us what can happen if just one person in the program gets COVID,” Eudaley said. “Your season could be done. We all knew that. You hate to see that happen to any team, especially people you know, but it was a good reminder to all of us to stay safe. It was a subject that we definitely didn’t take lightly. We had to be cautious if we wanted to keep playing.”
And it wasn’t just the players who made sacrifices. Their families had to be on board, too.
“This might be the one time when Mom and Dad didn’t mind if their son was downstairs playing video games all day instead getting out of the house,” Rapp said. “It took a lot of sacrifice from everyone involved so they could be in a position to have this opportunity.”
And, oh, what an opportunity they’ll have this week.