Julie Westercamp was an inspiration.
Dubuque Wahlert's boys tennis coach and staple of the Dubuque tennis community battled into the final set of her final tennis match of life, which came to an end on Wednesday morning. Westercamp passed away at her Dubuque home surrounded by family after a three-year fight with cancer.
Westercamp made a splash in her first year as coach at Wahlert in 2016, leading the Golden Eagles to a state record-tying ninth Iowa state championship. In February 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer and saw friends, family and former students donate more than $45,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.
In October 2017, Westercamp underwent a whipple procedure that helped her overcome her diagnosis. After a year hiatus, she returned to her coaching post and in June 2018 led the Eagles to an Iowa boys state tennis record 10th state championship.
Over the past year, Westercamp returned to the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison for chemotherapy treatment, tending to cancer spots on her lungs and liver. However, late last year the doctors informed her there was nothing else they could do, as the cancer had become too aggressive.
Earlier this month, Westercamp traveled to Maryland for screenings at the National Institute of Health, and received approval for a trial where doctors took Westercamp's T cells out of her blood and genetically altered them. They then put the cells back in and hoped those would fight the cancer, but she turned for the worse in recent weeks.
In January, Westercamp received the boys tennis 2018-19 Iowa Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Coaches Association, located in Indianapolis. In October 2018, U.S. Cellular named Westercamp one of its 15 Most Valuable Coaches in the nation, earning the school a $5,000 donation. She recently finished her sixth year as tennis instructor at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club, and gave tennis lessons at Alpine Tennis Club in Dubuque for 20 years.
The 1981 Loras College grad taught physical education at Western Dubuque High School from 1981-2013. She made a lasting impact on so many lives, and her infectious smile and attitude won't soon be forgotten.