PEOSTA, Iowa — Calvin Harris felt the support from back home throughout the University of Mississippi’s magical run to the College World Series championship in June.
This will be his opportunity to say, “thank you.”
Harris, a former Western Dubuque High School elite all-state catcher who earned all-tournament team accolades in helping Ole Miss win its first national championship in program history, will be the guest of honor during a signing party from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Darkbird Taphouse in Peosta. Proceeds from a signed jersey auction and signed baseballs will benefit Harris’ name, image and likeness fund.
The event also includes Ole Miss door prizes.
“I can’t even tell you how many phone calls and texts I was getting from people all around Dubuque County who were wishing me good luck when we were in Omaha for the College World Series,” said Harris, who spent the summer playing for the Cotuit Kettleers in the prestigious Cape Code League. “It means the world to me to know that people are supporting me in what I’m doing.
“I’ve been back for a little more than a week, and it’s been almost overwhelming to hear just how many more people were following along. I’m really grateful to have an opportunity like this to be able to see the people who weren’t able to come out to Omaha and thank them for supporting us.”
Harris’ high school baseball coach, Casey Bryant, hosted his current team for a College World Series watch party. He couldn’t think of a better team-bonding activity on an off day.
“They about ate me out of house and home, but it was worth it,” said Bryant, who led the Bobcats to the Iowa Class 3A state championship last month. “It was a fun time, and I know a lot of people in the community were doing the same thing. I’ve been in this area since 1987, and I don’t know if there’s been another athlete who went to an (NCAA) Division I program, won a national title and had an important role in it like Calvin did. It just doesn’t happen very often.
“It makes your kids believe they can do things when they see someone from your program achieve something at a higher level. It was really neat, because every single player showed up. That’s pretty unusual for a high school team, because kids tend to want to go their own direction sometimes. But it shows you the closeness of our team and how engaged and supportive they were of Calvin.”
In a way, the support doesn’t completely surprise Harris.
Seven years ago, he attended a watch party at the former Courtside Bar & Grill in Dubuque when Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea pitched for the San Diego Padres.
“The place was absolutely packed and there was an electricity in the air because people were so fired up to see someone from around here pitch in the big leagues,” Harris said. “It’s something you come to appreciate from the people of Dubuque County — not just for Colin and myself, but for every baseball player and every person who is striving to follow their dreams. It’s really neat that they rally around you and support you the way they do.
“The thing I think is really cool is how much support comes from people who were your rivals when you were in high school. Once you graduate, everybody supports each other and hopes that whatever they do works out for the best.”
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games at the College World Series and joined teammates Tim Elko, Justin Bench, Kevin Graham, Kemp Alderman and MVP Dylan DeLucia on the 11-man all-tournament team. The Rebels (42-23) became the Southeastern Conference’s eighth national champion since 2009 and the third in as many seasons, following in-state rival Mississippi State a year ago.
Harris collected at least one hit in six of the eight NCAA Tournament games he played and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs overall while batting in the bottom third of the lineup.
Through the first six games of the season, Harris led Ole Miss in hitting and ranked among the hottest hitters in the country with a .538 average (7-for-13), one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored. Then, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him most of March, and he played sporadically until late in the regional tournament.
Because of his run in the tournament, Harris finished his sophomore season as the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .336 average (37-for-110). He had seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.
Shortly after the College World Series, Harris joined the Kettleers for the Cape Cod League season. He batted .269 (14-for-52) with a double, home run and two RBIs in 16 games in what most professional scouts consider the top summer collegiate baseball league in the country.
Harris will return to school in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, participate in team meetings on Saturday and begin classes on Monday.
“To be honest, it’s been nice to be home and relax a little bit this last week, so I can give my body a chance to recover and be ready to go for the fall season,” Harris said of a schedule that will include 25 intrasquad games. “I really appreciate having the chance to see family, because I haven’t been home in almost a year.
“I’m really happy I’ve had the chance to see a few Farley (semi-pro) games. I say it all the time, but playing semi-pro baseball for Farley was one of the most instrumental things in my career. It helped me mature as a baseball player and prepared me for higher levels. And it’s been exciting to see the enthusiasm for WD winning the state championship this summer. That was awesome.”
Harris’ younger brother, Brett, batted third for Western Dubuque this summer as an eighth grader. The Bobcats defeated Davenport Assumption, 7-1, in the Class 3A state championship game last month in Iowa City.
