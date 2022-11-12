Sara Loetscher’s passion is tennis.
But if you were to ask the players who have come under her guidance during seven seasons leading the Dubuque Hempstead girls program, they’d all tell you that Loetscher’s message is about much more than the game.
“She’s someone that after you play a match, you won’t always talk about the match,” said Madison Lewis, who played for Loetscher, graduated in May and now attends Iowa State. “She’ll ask you about college and what your aspirations are for the future. I learned so much about tennis from Sara, but also learned not to take things too seriously and to have an optimistic outlook on life and where I’m going.”
Loetscher’s positive influence is infectious with her Mustangs, and the Dubuque native and Wahlert grad was named the United States Tennis Association’s Iowa Coach of the Year last month at a reception in Coralville.
“I’m very humbled by it because we have a lot of good coaches in the state of Iowa,” said Loetscher, 60. “As I said in my speech, I give my assistant, Beth Hoden, a lot of credit also. That’s why it’s hard to accept an award sometimes because you’re getting all the credit, but she’s worked just as hard as I have with these kids.
“It’s not about the wins and losses for me. It’s teaching the kids life lessons that is my No. 1 priority. We teach them the benefits of this life-long sport, and we’ve never cut a player. That’s where the hard work comes in. You’ll have kids that have never hit a tennis ball before coming out for the first time, but that shows a lot of the hard work Beth and I have put in.”
Lewis wasn’t surprised in the least when she heard Loetscher had received the honor.
“My mom sent me that in a text message, and truly I wasn’t surprised in the slightest,” she said. “She is a coach who truly cares for her players on and off the court, and makes playing tennis so fun in a positive environment. Anyone who can play wants to play with Sara.”
Loetscher won a state singles championship at Wahlert in 1980, then competed at the University of Iowa. After living in New Mexico, she returned to Dubuque and took over the Hempstead girls program in 2015. Loetscher led the Mustangs to their first Mississippi Valley Conference championship in 41 years in 2018, and she’s led the program to 32 team wins over the past three seasons.
“A highlight would be winning the conference championship,” said Loetscher, who was a freshman playing at No. 5 for the Mustangs the last time they won the league crown in 1977. “But the reason I coach is teaching these girls about life. Before each match I give them a quote about life or integrity and we talk about it. That’s what I love, teaching them how to move on into the working world. It’s special to be able to do that through tennis, which I love. My passion is tennis.”
Loetscher continues to prove that in the local tennis community as well, as she acts as the committee chair for the annual Mississippi Valley Open tournament every summer in Dubuque. The tournament draws players from all over Iowa and the surrounding states, and the MVO was recently named the USTA’s Iowa tournament of the year for both the adult and junior levels.
“That was really outstanding,” Loetscher said. “We have a great committee of six of us, and Dishon Deering as tournament director does an outstanding job. Plus the volunteers and the Dubuque tennis community that pulls it all together. People really love to come play this tournament and we’re pretty proud of that.”
And of course, Loetscher still actively competes in the MVO and other USTA sanctioned events, continuing to rack up tournament and regional titles to this day.
“I have so much in front of me, in life and in tennis, and I take a lot of that from Sara and looking at every day with such a positive light,” Lewis said. “Just make the most of every situation. She’s taught me so much that I use every day still.”
