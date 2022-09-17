Ian Moller needed a little encouragement to stick with the process during his first full season of professional baseball.
It came during a memorable month of August, typically known as the dog days of the schedule.
The 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed hitting catcher from Dubuque flirted with the .400 mark in August and finished the month with a .327 batting average for the Down East Wood Ducks, the Class A Carolina League affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Moller ended his season last week with a .201 average in 60 games.
“The grind of professional baseball is definitely no joke. Not just physically but mentally, it really drains you,” Moller said. “This season was definitely a lot longer than I was used to, but it was still a great experience. I loved getting up every day and going to the ballpark. And, it helped that we had a really good group of guys who made it easy to embrace the grind.”
The Rangers selected Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, and he spent the balance of that season in the Arizona Complex League. The 19-year-old made a couple of appearances with the big league club in spring training games and stayed in Arizona for an extra month after the Wood Ducks broke camp for Kinston, N.C.
“That’s actually something we do with a lot of the guys we draft out of high school, because that first full season is a different kind of grind they’re not used to yet,” said Dustin Smith, a Kansas City-based scout who covers eight Midwest states for the Rangers. “As opposed to sending them to the full-season club right away and have them be dead tired in August, we hold them back for a little bit, let them get acclimated to the daily grind and let them finish strong.
“It certainly played out that way for Ian. He had a heck of a second half. It says a lot about his makeup and reinforces what we thought of him when we drafted him. We’ve always thought of him as a strong makeup guy and really driven. A kid who has the leadership qualities you’re looking for in a catcher.”
Moller hit below .200 in each of his first three months in the Carolina League before going 18-for-55 with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 11 walks in 17 games during the month of August. He finished the season with 37 hits in 184 at-bats with six doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 47 walks, a .366 on-base percentage and .315 slugging percentage, thanks to his big August.
He credited the surge to a new hitting coach, better video analysis of his swing and a few tweaks to his approach.
“It took a couple of weeks of adjusting and changing a few little things, but I started to rake from there, and that’s a big reason why I blew up in August,” Moller said. “I needed that, no lie. It was definitely hard with it being a long season and not producing as well as you want to.
“It can be frustrating, but I tried to have a clear mind. Shoot, there was nothing better than having a month like that and doing it over a long period of time. There was no better feeling in the world at that time.”
And his August production energized him for the offseason.
After the Carolina League season wrapped up last Sunday, Moller took a couple of days off from training and will report to the Rangers’ complex in Arizona today for Instructional League play. He will be reunited with former Wahlert classmate Tommy Specht, an outfielder in his first season with the Rangers after being selected in the sixth round of the draft in July.
Moller doesn’t expect to play in Instructional League games after the grind of the season. But he will train under the watchful eye of the Rangers’ staff for a few months to prepare for his offseason program, which will likely include mini-camps in Arizona and Arlington, Texas.
“It made a huge difference to have a month like I did in August,” Moller said. “It gives me a big confidence booster going into the offseason and it makes me want to get after it a little more in training. It showed me how important it is to keep working to make things better, because, eventually, things will start clicking for you.”
Smith looked beyond the numbers, especially the first three months, when assessing Moller’s first full season in professional baseball.
“Early on, when the results weren’t necessarily there, it was a little deceiving because he was hitting the ball hard but having some bad luck offensively,” Smith said. “But he’s received a lot of praise within the organization because he’s caught well all year. He’s been a leader and worked with the pitching staff really well. The pitchers love throwing to him because of the defensive work he’s been doing all year.
“Baseball is a game of failure, and there’s going to be failure in every season. For him to handle it as well as he has as a 19-year-old speaks highly of who he is. He continued to put in the work, and the second half, he really turned it on with the bat and had good at-bats, night in and night out.”
Moller couldn’t afford to dwell on his early season offensive numbers, because he still had a job to do behind the plate. He threw out 14 potential base stealers and committed just nine errors in 558 total chances for an impressive .984 fielding percentage.
“Right now, this year, it wasn’t that hard to focus on catching when the (offensive) numbers weren’t there early in the year,” Moller said. “If you would have asked me that last year or when I was in high school, it would have been a different story. It is difficult sometimes when you’re struggling, but that’s part of me maturing as a ballplayer.
“With catching, you have no time when you can afford to be off. You look out at the mound, and those guys are relying on you. You don’t have a choice, and you have to be locked in on catching. I knew those guys were counting on me and think highly of me, so I didn’t want to let them down.”
