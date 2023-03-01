ole miss

Ole Miss junior catcher Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, follows the flight of one of his two home runs Sunday against Maryland in Oxford, Miss. Harris went 4-for-5 with eight RBIs, a three-run home run and walk-off home run as the No. 4-ranked Rebels won, 18-8.

 University of Mississippi

Calvin Harris enjoyed quite the offensive outburst on Sunday afternoon.

The former Western Dubuque all-state catcher went 4-for-5 with eight RBIs, a three-run home run, a walk-off grand slam and three runs scored in the University of Mississippi’s 18-8 victory over Maryland in Oxford, Miss. The defending national champion and No. 4-ranked Rebels improved to 6-1 by taking three of four from the favorite to win the Big Ten Conference this spring.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.