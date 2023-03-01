Calvin Harris enjoyed quite the offensive outburst on Sunday afternoon.
The former Western Dubuque all-state catcher went 4-for-5 with eight RBIs, a three-run home run, a walk-off grand slam and three runs scored in the University of Mississippi’s 18-8 victory over Maryland in Oxford, Miss. The defending national champion and No. 4-ranked Rebels improved to 6-1 by taking three of four from the favorite to win the Big Ten Conference this spring.
Harris, who enjoyed his first four-hit and multi-home run game of his collegiate career, became just the third player to drive in eight runs in a game during the tenure of head coach Mike Bianco, who has guided the Rebels since 2000. He joined Thomas Dillard (2019) and Sikes Orvis (2015).
Recommended for you
Through the first seven games of the season, Harris leads the Rebels in hitting with a .444 batting average (12-for-27) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs. He has at least one hit in all seven games and two or more in three games.
Harris became a fixture in the Ole Miss lineup last season as a sophomore right fielder and finished the season as the Rebels’ leading hitter at .336 while earning all-College World Series accolades. In addition to switching to his natural position as a junior this spring, he also opted to don No. 2 in a nod to his days of playing with the Farley semi-pro baseball team.
Duax feted for academics — University of Northern Iowa redshirt freshman forward Michael Duax, a former Dubuque Hempstead all-state basketball player, earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete first team this week. Student-athletes must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and have participated in at least 75 percent of his team’s games during the regular season to qualify for the award.
Duax has averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 30 starts this year, complimented by a 56.1% shooting mark from the floor and three double-doubles. Duax was also named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection last week.
Duhawks honored on track — The American Rivers Conference named seniors Marion Edwards and Grace Alley as its track and field performers of the week after they helped the No. 4 Loras women to a league indoor championship this weekend. Edwards won two races and finished second twice, while Alley won three events and finished fourth once.
UD tracksters honored — The University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier and Jaidyn Williams swept the A-R-C indoor track athlete of the week awards. Collier won a pair of field events, while Williams took the long jump and triple jump at the league meet.
Bachmann lands A-R-C award — Loras’ Cierra Bachmann earned the women’s basketball player of the week after helping her team to an A-R-C Tournament title. The Channahon, Ill., native scored 19 points against Simpson and led all players with 23 points against Wartburg in the title game.
Wohlers keys 4-0 start — Loras graduate student Ryan Wohlers landed the A-R-C baseball position player of the week honor after leading the Duhawks to a 4-0 start to the season. The Davenport, Iowa, native started all four games and hit .444 (8-for-18), with four extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He also picked up a pitching win.
Loras’ Mayotte floors honor — Loras College men’s volleyball player Corey Mayotte, a sophomore from Geneva, Ill., set a pair of school records this weekend in leading the Duhawks to a 3-0 week and earned College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin hitter of the week honors. He totaled 46 kills, including 29 against Dominican to set a new program record for kills in a five-set match. He also tallied 32.5 points in the match, which also set a program tecord.
Heart honors Clarke lefty — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University left-hander Isaac Rohde, a Rice Lake, Wis., native, as its baseball pitcher of the week. He threw a complete-game seven innings, allowing a single run on five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in a victory over William Carey University on Saturday. The 10-strikeout game is his third straight double-digit punchout performance to start the season, and he currently sits in the top-20 in the NAIA for total strikeouts (35) and strikeouts per nine innings (15.00). Rohde owns a 1.29 ERA.
Schmitt hits 1,000-point mark — Coe College’s Cael Schmitt, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, reached the 1,000-point mark in his collegiate basketball career when the Kohawks upset Dubuque, 78-73, in the A-R-C semifinals Thursday. Schmitt scored 20 points in the game. Coe then beat Loras to win the league title for the first time and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
Emmaus hosting NCCAA tournament —Emmaus Bible College will be hosting the National Christian College Athletic Association regional basketball tournaments today through Saturday.
The tournaments will feature 10 women’s programs and 11 men’s programs, representing 6 states and Canada, as they compete in a single elimination event for the right to advance to the NCCAA Division II National Championships in Joplin, Mo.
The Emmaus men enter the North Region Tournament as the defending champions, and will open as the No. 7 seed against No. 10 Calvary University (Mo.) at 6:45 p.m. tonight. The Emmaus women’s team, regional champions in 2018, open competition on at 5 p.m. tonight as the No. 10 seed against No. 7 seed Calvary University (Mo.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.