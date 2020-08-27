Here is a preview capsule look at local prep volleyball teams in Iowa.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Jodi Heim
2019 record — 18-17
Key returners — Shayla Oster (sr., OH), Maddie Schmidt (sr., MH)
Outlook — The Comets lost a lot of their lineup to graduation so it remains yet to be seen what this group might bring. Coach Jodi Heim hasn’t had much issue finding athletes and making them productive, though. Shayla Oster and Maddie Schmidt look to be the next pieces for Bellevue to bring the hard swings.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Andy Bishop
2019 record — 2-28
Key returners — Ellie O’Brien (sr., MH), Emma Callaghan (sr., S), Holly Kremer (sr., OH), Elise Kilburg (soph., DS), Maura Tracy (sr., MH), Avery Clausen (sr., RS)
Outlook — The Mohawks took their fair share of lumps last season in a tough Tri-Rivers Conference. However, Marquette brings some enviable height to 2020 with the likes of freshman Megan Kremer and senior Ellie O’Brien. A lot of starters are back, too, so it seems likely this squad turns things around from last season.
CASCADE
Coach — Mary Frake
2019 record — 23-11
Key returners — Brooke Denniston (sr., L), Ally Hoffman (jr., OH)
Outlook — The Cougars graduated six starters from a productive 2019 season. Stepping in will be a new class of juniors and seniors looking to make names for themselves. One big help is the return of Brooke Denniston, an all-River Valley Conference Elite Team selection last season.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Adam Radcliffe
2019 record — 14-18
Key returners — Emilie Christianson (sr., MH), JayLyn Moore (jr., OH), Mara Pierce (jr., S), Kayla Kelly (sr., L), Savannah Meyer (sr., OH)
Outlook — The Eagles hovered near the .500 mark last season, but in returning all but two starters — including junior setter Mara Pierce — this is a team that could sneak up on people. Pierce will send the ball up to some strong hitters, and a few of them are going to be around this season and next.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Todd Troutman
2019 record — 42-9
Key returners — Makayla Koelker (sr., S), Kylee Rueber (sr., MH), Keeley Schmitt (sr., RS), Olivia Hogan (jr., L), Kiersten Schmitt (jr., RS/S), Leah Wessels (jr., S)
Outlook — The Trailblazers earned the No. 2 overall rank in 2A entering the season and are coming off their first championship game appearance in decades. A large portion of that 2019 cast returns. Although they’ll be missing last season’s kills leader (Drake recruit Jada Wills), the likes of Kiersten Schmitt — member of the Class 2A all-tournament team last year — and steady libero Olivia Hogan make this a team that should contend again for a WaMaC title and hunt for a third straight state tournament berth.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Eileen Bergan
2019 record — 26-10
Key returners — Ella Aulwes (jr., DS), Annie Hoffman (jr., MH), Kelsey Hansel (jr., OH), Hailey Rausch (jr., OH)
Outlook — The Vikings lost six seniors and return a young team. However, their group of juniors has solid varsity experience. Kelsey Hansel earned the Tri-Rivers Conference player of the year award in 2019 as just a sophomore, the headliner of a solid core that could gel quite nicely this year and into next. Ed-Co is ranked 10th in the Iowa 1A preseason poll.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Nicole Snyder
2019 record — 25-15
Key returners — Tenley Cavanagh (jr., S), Natalie Ehlinger (sr., OH), Addie Bowman (sr., L)
Outlook — The Cardinals were a big surprise last season, marching out to a 25-win season after several years of single-digit wins. However, a large portion of that 2019 group graduated. Maquoketa brings back a capable setter in Tenley Cavanagh, so if this team can develop some fire power like it had last year, look for the winning to continue.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Brandy Whittenbaugh
2019 record — 14-15
Key returners — Emerson Whittenbaugh (sr., OH), Taya Tucker (sr., MH), Ella Imler (sr., L), Carissa Sabers (jr., S)
Outlook — Coming off of a Tri-Rivers Conference championship, the Wildcats bring back enough pieces to have them contending again in their league and beyond. Emerson Whittenbaugh and Taya Tucker both received first-team all-conference nods in 2019. This team has hitters, a solid back row and an experienced enough setter (Carissa Sabers) to stay solid.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Brett Mather
2019 record — 40-6
Key returners — Carlee Smith (jr., OH), Ella Koloc (jr., L), Kayla Felton (jr., DS), Alivia Schulte (soph., OH), Heather Heims (sr., DS), Ava Hauser (sr., RS)
Outlook — Coming off a 40-win season and a trip to state, West Delaware has earned the fifth-overall ranking in the Iowa Class 4A preseason poll and could be thinking state again this year. However, the Hawks’ biggest force, all-time assists leader Macey Kleitsch, is gone creating major shoes to fill for this team. Coach Brett Mather did an excellent job in 2019 mixing in youth with his senior leaders and entering this year, that youth should be able to handle big matches.