They dipped their toes in the water late last season.
Hempstead and Senior opened the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center in time for the Mississippi Valley Conference meet in January. And this year, they will get to enjoy a full season at their new home.
Here is a capsule look at the boys high school swimming season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Rick Loeffelholz (20th season)
Last season — 26th at Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Junior George Holesinger finished 16th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.26 and 18th in the 100 freestyle in 48.46 in addition to swimming legs on the 19th-place 400 free relay (3:21.18) and the 21st-place 200 free relay (1:31.18); senior Nick Dolphin swam the backstroke leg on the 200 medley relay that finished 18th in 14:30.20 and swam a leg on the 200 free relay; junior Aiden Yaklich swam the butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay and swam legs on the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.
Other returning letterwinners — Devin Tigges (sr., distance), Jacob Wenger (sr., individual medley, 500), Josh Davis (sr., butterfly, backstroke), Mitchell Konichek (jr., breaststroke), Teagan Roush (sr., freestyle, backstroke), Jaydon Vaughn (sr., freestyle).
Promising newcomers — Owen Maloney (sr., freestyle, butterfly), Michael Rhett Gilbertson (fr., IM, freestyles), Dustin Coyle (fr., freestyles), Reese Drew (fr., IM), Zach Wenger (fr., IM, freestyles), Brandon Decker (fr., IM).
Mustangs swimming in college — Dalton Hammel (Iowa Central).
Outlook — Loeffelholz believes a combination of strong leadership and promising newcomers will make the Mustangs an exciting team to watch this winter. Hempstead boasts its largest roster in several seasons, with 31 out for the sport. The team also includes swimmers from Wahlert, Western Dubuque, West Delaware, Cascade and a home-schooled student.
SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (5th season)
Last season — 25th at Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Senior Gavin Hall swam the backstroke on the 200 medley relay that finished 17th in 1:42.97 and the 22nd-place 400 free relay in 3:25.41, in addition to taking 21st in the 100 backstroke in 55.17; senior Josh Rusch swam the butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay and swam on the 400 free relay.
Other returning letterwinners — Reed Kelly (jr., backstroke, freestyles), Brady Noel (jr., freestyle), Josh Blum (sr., individual medley, butterfly), Hunter Welbes (sr., freestyle).
Promising newcomers — Jarrett Herber (fr., butterfly, freestyle).
Rams in college — John Colin (Iowa), Joe Maddux (Ripon), Brian Day (Loras).
Outlook — Senior will have one of its smallest teams in recent history with just 15 swimmers, and none of the Rams’ state point producers return. But, the Rams have a solid nucleus of swimmers with district/state meet experience who will be looked upon for leadership as the season develops. Huff expects many of the newcomers to step into varsity roles that have previously been filled by now graduated seniors.