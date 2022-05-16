T.J. Deardorff saw championship potential in the Coe College baseball team all season.
After an up-and-down spring, the Kohawks realized that potential by winning the American Rivers Conference tournament this weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Coe (21-19) won all four games to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III regional and will learn its assignment today.
“We actually kind of expected more of ourselves this year, because we had most of our pitching back from last year, when we went 37-5,” said Deardorff, a super senior from Dubuque Senior. “Granted, we lost some key offensive guys, but we felt we had enough guys who could step up and fill those offensive roles.
“We knew it was there all along. It just happened to click at the perfect time for us. And it was awesome.”
The Kohawks became the first No. 5 seed in tournament history to win the championship and took out No. 6 Wartburg, 10-6, in the final on Saturday. Along the way, Coe defeated No. 4 Luther and No. 1 Buena Vista on Thursday and No. 2 Loras on Friday. The top two seeds earned first-round byes.
And four former Dubuque County preps — Deardorff, Cascade grad Reid Rausch and Wahlert grads Jake Brosius and Alex Timp played significant roles in the title run.
“We beat every team in the conference at least once in the regular season, so we knew we could compete with everyone there,” said Brosius, a freshman outfielder who went 7-for-15 with three runs scored and one RBI in four tournament games. “After we beat Luther and BV, we were pretty confident we could pull it out.
“A big key was we had so much energy. We’re a senior-led team. Even if we’d get down early in a game, they weren’t going to let us stay down. They were always there to pick you up.”
Deardorff gave the Kohawks a huge boost in the tournament opener by pitching a nine-inning complete game in a 3-0 victory over Luther. He scattered five hits, struck out six and walked one batter to improve to 5-3.
“That was huge for us, especially having to play the extra game that BV and Loras didn’t have to play because of the byes,” said Deardorff, who also contributed offensively by going 5-for-13 with three runs scored and three RBIs while playing second base the final three games of the tournament. “We felt like we had the pitching to get the job done, but that game took so much stress off our staff. It was even bigger when you saw other teams using a lot of pitching those first couple of days of the tournament.
“Luther was knocking on the door a few times, but my defense played amazing behind me. We got just enough offense to get the job done in that game, and it seemed like our bats really warmed up the rest of the way.”
In the Luther game, Rausch drove in Brosius with the eventual game-winning run with an RBI single in the third inning. Rausch scored the second run on a Jack Allison lineout in the eighth, and Brosius tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth.
The Kohawks caught another break in beating Buena Vista by the mercy rule, 13-2 in seven innings, to save more innings from their pitching staff. Rausch, Brosius and Deardorff all collected hits, and Timp pitched a scoreless seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts to end the game early.
“Our defense and our pitching have been so solid all season long, but we hadn’t been hitting quite like we expected,” said Rausch, who went 3-for-15 with five runs scored and four RBIs. “We knew that, if we started hitting like we’re capable of hitting, we had a pretty good chance to make a pretty deep run in the tournament.
“We had a little break before the tournament to focus on our approaches at the plate. We fixed it and got back to where we wanted out bats to be. It was pretty cool to see it pay off, because we were swinging it pretty well, especially those last three games in the tournament.”
Coe knocked Loras into the consolation bracket with an 11-3 decision Friday. Brosius and Deardorff had a pair of hits and a run scored each, and Rausch also scored once.
In the championship game, Brosius went 3-for-4, Deardorff had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs, and Rausch drove in two runs with a hit. The Kohawks won the tournament for the fourth time in eight trips to the finals. They also won titles in 2011, 2012 and 2015.
Coe’s roster also includes Senior grads Cody Deardorff and Gavin Guns and West Delaware’s Nick Casey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.