Ryan St. Louis could sense a golden opportunity a few moments before it came into fruition.
The son of Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis converted a long breakaway just 1:55 into overtime on Saturday afternoon to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Des Moines at the season-opening USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
St. Louis’ younger brother, Lucas, handed off the puck to Mikey Burchill in the Des Moines zone, and Burchill decided to retreat deep into his own zone to regroup while skating 3-on-3. Burchill took advantage of the Buccaneers making a line change and found Ryan St. Louis up the middle of the ice. The left-handed shooting Ryan St. Louis skated in and backhanded a shot past sprawling goalie Jan Korec for his second goal of the contest to win it.
“I knew they’d been out on the ice for a long time, so I figured one or two of them would go for a change when we took it out of our zone,” Ryan St. Louis said. “I anticipated a breakaway, and Burchill found me with a perfect pass. It was a great way to end the game.
“I’m happy for all the guys. This was a team effort. We had our ups and downs during the game, but we’ll learn from it and come back (today) a better team.”
The Saints, who won Kirk MacDonald’s regular-season head coaching debut, face Omaha this afternoon in the Fall Classic before returning home.
Burchill, one of the youngest players in the USHL last season, finished with three assists. He tallied 11 goals and 19 points as a 16-year-old last season.
“It’s a good way to start the season, for sure, but I don’t have three points tonight if it wasn’t for my teammates,” Burchill said. “Ryan made a great read (on the game-winner), and I made the easy play. It was just a matter of waiting for an opening or waiting for them to make a line change.
“A lot of guys came into this game feeling a little pressure, so it was good to get the win.”
Dubuque capitalized — sort of — on the first power play of the season after Michael Bevilacqua tripped Ryan St. Louis at the 11:05 mark of the opening stanza. Returning veteran Max Montes scored one second after the power play expired, but Bevilacqua had yet to exit the penalty box.
Theo Wallberg and Evan Brown worked the puck around the perimeter before Burchill put a change-up of a shot on Korec from the right circle. Korec couldn’t cover the puck, and Montes poked it across the goal line for the 24th goal of his three-year USHL career.
The Saints doubled the lead just 45 seconds into the middle stanza. Owen Michaels lost a faceoff in his own zone, but Ryan St. Louis blocked a quick shot by Des Moines’ Joey Muldowney to spring a 3-on-2 break the other way. Burchill carried into the Buccaneers zone and centered a pass to defenseman Fisher Scott, who found St. Louis in the right-wing circle for a one-timer that handcuffed Korec. It marked the 15th goal of St. Louis’ USHL career and first in Dubuque after two seasons with the U.S. National Team.
Des Moines finally solved Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel at the 7:08 mark of the second on an Anthony Ruklic goal.
Just 2:57 later, the Saints regained a two-goal cushion on defenseman Max Burkholder’s 12th career goal. Lucas St. Louis moved the puck along the blue line to his defense partner, and Burkholder found Riley Stuart along the right wing. Stuart slipped a pass through three defenders to a streaking Burkholder, who snapped a shot under the crossbar to make it 3-1.
But Des Moines’ Jak Vaarwerk got that goal back 78 seconds later, and the Buccaneers pulled even on a Lubomir Kupco marker at the 14:35 mark.
Noah Powell needed just 17 seconds to give Dubuque the lead back. He took a Montes feed along the right wing, worked his way through three defenders before backhanding a shot under Korec for his first career USHL goal.
“Montes won a board battle and made a great pass to the center of the ice, and it kind of slipped in under the goalie’s arm,” Powell said. “It was a surreal feeling to see how excited all the guys were for me. For Montes to go get the puck for me, that was a really cool gesture.”
Des Moines pulled even again at 4:39 of the third period on a Kupco breakaway goal.
“Our start was outstanding, and the guys worked their tails off,” MacDonald said. “We played aggressive hockey and the defense took away time and space. We earned our goals. We had a few self-inflicted wounds to let them back into it, but those were teachable moments and we’ll get better over time.
“It’s just Game 1 of the season. There are going to be growing pains. But it’s a lot easier to teach through those growing pains after a win.”
