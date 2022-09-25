Ryan St. Louis could sense a golden opportunity a few moments before it came into fruition.

The son of Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis converted a long breakaway just 1:55 into overtime on Saturday afternoon to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Des Moines at the season-opening USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.

