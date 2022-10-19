Kassie Parker

Loras College’s Kassie Parker was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association’s NCAA Division III National Runner of the Week after setting a program record on Saturday.

For the second time this season, Loras College cross country runner Kassie Parker earned the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s National Runner of the Week in Division III distinction.

The Guttenberg, Iowa, native and former Clayton Ridge High School standout took won the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Saturday with a time of 20:00.1. Parker set a new program record with one of the fastest 6K times ever by a women’s Division III runner.

