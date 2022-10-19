For the second time this season, Loras College cross country runner Kassie Parker earned the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s National Runner of the Week in Division III distinction.
The Guttenberg, Iowa, native and former Clayton Ridge High School standout took won the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Saturday with a time of 20:00.1. Parker set a new program record with one of the fastest 6K times ever by a women’s Division III runner.
Parker finished 48.3 seconds ahead of her closest competitor to cruise to another race win while leading the No. 23-ranked Duhawks finish sixth in the 25-team meet that featured 11 nationally-ranked programs.
The American Rivers Conference also named Parker as its women’s runner of the week for the 15th time in her career. She also won the national award on Sept. 19.
Pioneers duo feted by WIAC — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected University of Wisconsin-Platteville running back Will Lawrence as its football offensive player of the week and Sean McMillan as its defensive player of the week.
Lawrence, a sophomore from Benton, Wis., totaled 110 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers 21-14 victory over No. 14-ranked UW-River Falls on Saturday. Lawrence had 30 rushes for 88 yards and added three receptions for 22 yards.
McMillan, a senior defensive back from Beloit, Wis., contributed eight tackles, one sack, and an interception. The interception was returned to the seven-yard line and set up the Pioneers second score of the game. McMillan also had a quarterback hurry on a late fourth quarter stand that resulted in a turnover on downs.
England powers Duhawks offense — The A-R-C named Loras quarterback Evan England, a sophomore from Wheaton, Ill., as its football offensive player of the week. He completed 25 of 33 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 63-21 victory at Simpson on Saturday.
Smith kicks UD to win — University of Dubuque kicker Liam Smith, a freshman from Carlisle, Iowa, won the A-R-C football special teams player of the week award. He made a pair of field goals (45 and 29 yards) and an extra point in the Spartans’ 15-14 victory at Coe. Smith also averaged 53.5 yards on four kickoffs.
Clarke kickers sweep Heart awards — Clarke University’s Genevieve Cruz earned the Heart of America Conference’s offensive player of the week award in women’s soccer, and teammate Hope Ward took the defensive honor. Cruz, a Racine, Wis., native scored the game-winner in the Pride’s 5-1 win over Evangel last week and then tacked on another goal. Ward scored the game-tying goal for Clarke in the win over Evangel from 40 yards out and helped the Pride back line on defense hold Evangel to just five total shots and one on goal. The Pride are 9-5-1 overall and 5-4 in Heart play this season.
Bell shines for Platteville — The WIAC named UW-Platteville goalkeeper Emma Ball, a senior from Elburn, Ill., as its women’s soccer defensive player of the week. She made 11 saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the season in the Pioneers’ 1-0 victory over UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 15.
Kells posts pair of clean sheets — Loras goalkeeper Kyndal Kells, a junior from Red Oak, Iowa, won the A-R-C women’s soccer defensive player of the week award after posting a pair of shutouts against Dubuque and Central. She played all 180 minutes and stopped 13 saves as the No. 17-ranked Duhawks improved to 11-0-3 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Gillmore wins A-R-C swim honor — Loras’ Caden Gillmore, a freshman from Greeley, Colo., won the A-R-C men’s swimming performer of the week after leading the Duhawks to a season-opening win over Ripon. He swam times of 5:17.84 in the 500 yard freestyle, 1:53.73 in the 200 free and 1:46.28 in the 200 medley relay where he swam as the third leg.
Pride women picked to win Heart — Defending Heart of America Conference women’s basketball regular season champion Clarke has been chosen to capture the Heart title once more in the league’s coaches poll. The Pride won the Heart regular season title with a conference mark of 17-2 last season and also won its second-straight conference tournament championship with a 56-44 victory over Central Methodist in the final. Central Methodist finished second in the coaches poll.
Penn men picked to win Heart — William Penn was the overwhelming favorite to win the Heart of America Conference title in the men’s basketball coaches poll, while MidAmerica Nazarene and Evangel tied for second. Clarke University landed at No. 10 in the 14-team poll.
NICC shooters drop finale — The Northeast Iowa Community College sports shooting team ended its regular season with a 482-448 loss to Southeastern on Oct. 8 in Montrose, Iowa. NICC’s Austin Snell, the meet’s top scorer with 99 points, was named athlete of the week by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Cougars posted a 2-2 season record and advance next to the Collegiate Central Midwest Conference Championships.
