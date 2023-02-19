DES MOINES — Josiah Schaetzle didn’t get much sleep on Friday night.
He kept replaying his semifinal match over and over in his head, trying to figure out what he could have done differently or how we could have changed the outcome.
By the time morning came, Schaetzle was ready to get back at it.
And he got the next best thing.
Schaetzle, a second-seeded senior from Dubuque Hempstead, ended his high school career with a 5-0 victory over Underwood’s sixth-seeded Gabe Carter in the Iowa Class 3A 160-pound third-place match Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Schaetzle had lost a 7-1 decision to third-seeded Danny Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock in the state semifinals the night before.
“Honestly, last night was a sleepless night, just replaying what I could have done and every little bit of the match,” Schaetzle said. “But at the end of the day, you just have to get past it. My coaches put so much into me, it’s only fair for me to give them a third place.
“It’s not even about me at this point, It’s about all the work they put into me these last three years. And it’s a lot of time for them. Bear (Brandon Haas), Brett (Haas), Chuck (Haas), (Jordan) Loy, they’re all just there for me all the time so I need to be there for them, even if it stings a little bit.”
He began the day with a 16-0 technical fall over Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s 12th-seeded Colin Falck in the consolation semifinals.
He opened the third-place match with a first-period takedown and then rode out the second period. He escaped from bottom in the third and added a late takedown to secure the win.
“Bittersweet,” he said. “It’s nice to end on a third, but you always want to end on top of the podium. It’s not what I came here to do, but I’m happy, I guess. As happy as you can be.”
Schaetzle, who hasn’t yet decided if he is going to wrestle in college, ended the season 43-3. He finishes as a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist.
“Even if you don’t get exactly what you want, you can still come out with something good,” Schaetzle said. “Obviously everybody wants to come out with that gold medal around their neck, but getting bronze isn’t too bad, either.”
Hempstead sophomore Mitchell Pins (106) finished in sixth place for the second consecutive season, while Evan Bratten (113) and Mitchell Murphy (120), and Western Dubuque’s Logan Massey (182) placed eighth to earn their first state medals.
Pins (31-9) ran into top-seeded Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk in the consolation semifinals and was pinned in 1:48. He lost a 5-1 decision to Bondurant-Farrar’s Reid Foster in the fifth-place match.
Bratten (36-12) was pinned by Carlisle’s Aiden Serrano in 1:34. Murphy (39-11) lost by fall to Southeast Polk’s Justis Jesuroga in 1:03.
Massey (32-7) rallied to force overtime in his match, but Ankeny’s Xander Kenworthy got a takedown in sudden victory to win, 9-7.
In Class 2A, Dubuque Wahlert’s Jerren Gille took fourth at 126. West Delaware’s Logan Peyton (160) took third, Will Ward (195) was fifth, and Carson Less (120) took seventh.
Gille beat Humboldt’s Jayden Gargano, 4-2, in the consolation semifinals before losing to top-seeded Kaiden Dietzenbach of Burlington Notre Dame, 6-3, in the consolation final.
Gille, a junior, was making his state debut and ended the season 39-6.
Peyton (23-5) beat Independence’s Carter Straw, 3-1, in the consolation semifinals before earning a 5-0 win over Osage’s Max Gast for bronze.
Ward (39-4) was pinned by South Tama County’s top-seeded Gavin Bridgewater in 4:55 in the consolation semifinals before pinning Webster City’s CJ Hisler in 2:52 for fifth.
Less (40-7) won a 2-1 decision over Creston’s Christian Ahrens.
Peyton and Less are both four-time qualifiers and three-time medalists for the Hawks. Ward earned his first state medal.
All four area medalists in Class 1A finished odd, with Bellevue’s Jack Hiland taking fifth at 220 to match the Comets’ highest finish since 2017 and establish a new program record with his 50th victory of the season.
Hiland, who lost to Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel in the consolation semifinals, won an 8-4 decision over West Hancock’s David Smith in the fifth-place match.
A junior making his state debut, Hiland finished the season 50-8.
Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Beitz bounced back from his semifinal loss to an 11-2 major decision over Emmetsburg’s Ben Saxton in the 195 consolation semifinals. Beitz, who ends the season 38-4, pinned Belle Plaine’s Jack Schwenn in 5:07 in the third-place match.
The Wildcats’ Brady Davis (34-5) pinned AGWSR’s Aiden Heitland in 1:35 in the 220 seventh-place match, and teammate Aiden Salow (31-10) won a 3-1 decision over Emmetsburg’s Gage Jorgenson to take seventh at 285.
