Brady Griebel added another cross country title to his name.
Bellevue’s top distance runner finished in 16:34 for first place at the Midland Invitational boys meet on Wednesday in Wyoming, Iowa.
The Comets placed second out of five teams with 62 points with Payton Griebel placing seventh overall.
In the girls meet, Bellevue’s Gabby Williamson placed second individually and Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp was third.
Clayton Ridge takes 2nd — At Arlington, Iowa: Clayton Ridge finished second among Class 1A schools at the Starmont Invitational. Keaton Reimer led the Eagles with a time of 18:59.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 132, Hempstead 54 — At Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center: Samantha Fish won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.33 and the 100 backstroke In 1:01.87 for the Mustangs’ lone victories Tuesday, when Hempstead celebrated its Senior Night.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Mustangs 3rd at Meadows — At The Meadows: Freshman Cole Ramler was the top scorer for Dubuque Hempstead with a 44 and Wil Sigwarth chipped in a 45, but the Mustangs were at the bottom of their triangular with 183 strokes. Cedar Rapids Xavier won the meet at 158 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy was second with 164.
Pirates top Aquin Triangular — At Freeport, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen medaled with 43 strokes and Galena won the Freeport Aquin Triangular on Tuesday. The Pirates had 193 strokes, edging Aquin by three.