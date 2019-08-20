As if the SWAL wasn’t already one of the toughest conferences in the state, this season it will add former Southwest Wisconsin Conference powerhouse Lancaster.
The Flying Arrows made it to the state semifinals in 2018 after four straight state final appearances from 2011-2014. Also joining the SWAL is Onalaska Luther, which went 0-5 in the Coulee Conference last season, and La Crosse Aquinas, which finished 1-6 as a part of the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Mineral Point will return as the reigning SWAL champion after going 6-0 in conference play. They look to be the frontrunner with nine experienced starters back on offense and seven on defense, but everyone is already looking forward to the Week 9 matchup between the Pointers and Arrows.
Here is a capsule look at the SWAL:
CUBA CITY
Coach — Guy Kopp
Last season — 6-5, 4-2 SWAL
Returning starters — Mitchell Vosberg (Sr., 6-2, 180, WR/LB), Logan Taylor (Sr., 5-11, 160, DB), Jaidin Simon (Sr., 5-10, 171, LB), Justin Hasken (Sr., 5-11, 180, WR/DB), Jacob Carey (Sr., 6-2, 175, DB), Brandon Brogley (Sr., 6-1, 150, DB)
Other returning letterwinners — Seth Poll (Sr., 5-7, 160, RB/LB), Jacob Wunderlin (Sr., 5-11, 131, RB/DB), Trent Schroeder (Sr., 5-11, 210, OL//DL), Owyn Lisk (Sr., 6-4, 290, OL/DL), Riley Richard (Jr., 6-2, 180, QB/DB), Trey Barth (Jr., 6-2, 190, TE/DL), Carson Oglesby (Jr., 6-0, 170, RB/LB), Colton Tranel (Jr., 5-10, 180, OL/LB), Bryce Gregory (Jr., 6-1, 210, OL/DL), Adan Maravilla (Jr., 6-1, 250, OL/DL), Beau Kopp (Soph., 6-2, 175 QB/ILB), Mason Reese (Soph., 5-11, 170, RB/LB), Carter Olson (Soph., 5-10, 145)
Outlook — The Cubans will have holes to fill at skill positions left by last year’s seniors, including the league-leading wide receiver and running back, as well as a quarterback that threw for close to 1,800 yards. With Lancaster joining the heavily competitive SWAL, the Cubans will need to have younger players step up to fill those roles quickly in order to stay toward the top of the pack.
Schedule — Aug. 23: at Platteville; Aug. 30: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Sept. 6: at Iowa-Grant; Sept. 13: AQUINAS; Sept. 20: at Mineral Point; Sept. 27: LANCASTER; Oct. 4: at Luther; Oct. 11: FENNIMORE; Oct. 18 at Darlington
DARLINGTON
Coach — Travis Winkers
Last season — 5-6, 3-3 SWAL
Returning letterwinners — Carter Lancaster (Jr., 6-3, 182, WR/DB), Leif Bredeson (Sr., 6-4, 292, OL/DL), Braden Davis (Soph., 6-0, 154, QB/DB), Cayden Rankin (Jr., 6-5, 178, WR/DB), Easton Evenstad (Soph., 5-10, 151, WR/DB), James Hartwig (Jr., 6-5, 210, TE/DE), Bailey Schilling (Sr., 6-2, 235, OL/DL), Carson Lobdell (Sr., 5-6, 178, OL/LB), Parker Fitzsimons (Jr., 6-0, 164, WR/DB), Barry Schliem (Sr., 6-0, 159, WR/DB), Cole Crist (Jr., 6-0, 203, OL/LB), Wyat Bredeson (Jr., 6-1, 196, RB/LB), Matt Ruf (Jr., 6-1, 200, OL/LB), Cody Crist (Sr., 5-11, 185, OL/LB), Atticus Stauffacher (Sr., 5-11, 225, OL/DL), Thomas Wessel (Sr., 5-7, 175, OL/LB)
Outlook — An injury-plagued 2018 threw some younger players into key roles early on. That experience should help the Redbirds, who return sophomore quarterback Braden Davis and junior wide receiver Carter Lancaster. Davis threw for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns in five games. Lancaster also saw time at the quarterback position, but had 15 catches for 343 yards and five touchdowns when he was in at receiver. The Redbirds also return experience on the line which should help them stay competitive if they avoid another wave of injuries.
Schedule — Aug. 23: WESTBY; Aug. 30: at Lake Country Lutheran; Sept. 6: LANCASTER; Sept. 13: at Iowa-Grant; Sept. 20: LUTHER; Sept. 27: at Aquinas; Oct. 4: FENNIMORE; Oct. 11: at Mineral Point; Oct. 18: CUBA CITY
FENNIMORE
Coach — Jonah Roth
Last season — 10-2, 5-1 SWAL
Returning letterwinners — Kellen Kenney (Sr., 6-0, 150, WR/DB), Aidan Nutter (Sr., 5-7, 148, RB/DB), Will Ahnen (Sr., 6-1, 200, RB/LB), Aaron Ragels (Sr., 6-3, 210, OL/DL), Derek Turben (Sr., 5-10, 170, OL/DL), Teagan Napp (Jr., WR/LB), Braxton Wilson (Sr., OL/DT), Drew Fifrick (Jr., WR/DB), Warren Adam (Jr., WR/DB), Trenton Helms (Sr., RB/LB), Jackson Millin (Sr., WR/DB), Taggan Gommel (Sr., RB/LB), Devin Cole (Sr., RB/LB), Boston Flannery (Sr., OL/DL), Logan Klaas (Sr., OL/DT), Isaac Martin (Sr., OL/DL), Antonio Ramirez (Sr., OL/DT), Devin Kohrs (Sr., OL/DT), Ethan Koestler (Sr., TE/DE)
Outlook — After finishing second behind Mineral Point last season, the Golden Eagles will again look to make a run for the SWAL title if they can fill the large holes left by last year’s graduating seniors, including the school record-holder at quarterback in Reid Larson and conference defensive player of the year Derek Kephart. The Eagles return five starters on offense and six on defense with experienced backs Aidan Nutter and Will Ahnen, as well as receiver Kellen Kenney. The road won’t be an easy one as they kick off the season against Division 7 defending state champ Black Hawk and will meet former SWC powerhouse Lancaster in conference play in Week 5.
Schedule — Aug. 23: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Aug. 30: at Richland Center; Sept. 6: at Aquinas; Sept. 13: MINERAL POINT; Sept. 20: at Lancaster; Sept. 27: LUTHER; Oct. 4: at Darlington; Oct. 11: at Cuba City; Oct. 18: IOWA-GRANT
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Zachary Raimer
Last season — 2-7, 2-4 SWAL
Returning veterans — Ross Havlik (Sr., 5-10, 160, QB/DB), Tommy Fowell (Sr., 5-10, 180, OL/DL), Keagan Pilling (Sr., 5-10, 165, OL/LB), Matthew Winders (Sr., 6-0, 165, RB/DB), Cale Reuter (Sr., 6-1, 180, OL/DL), Zack Pitzer (Sr., 6-0, 180, OL/DL), Ethan Kuhls (Sr., 5-10, 160, WR/DB), Jaron Haase (Sr., 5-5, 125, WR/DB), Gabe Vivian (Sr., 6-1, 185, OL/DE), Michael Winders (Sr., WR/DB), Andrew Winders (Jr., RB/LB), Jason Sedbrook (Sr., OL/DE), Isaac Hill (Jr., QB/WR/DB), Lucas Oyen (Jr., WR/DB), Tristan Stanton-Johnson (Sr., OL/DL), Zachary Winkler (Jr., RB/DB)
Outlook — The Panthers missed out on a playoff berth last season, but with a new coach and a veteran senior class leading the way, expect them to be competitive in the always tough SWAL. The offense will again be led by quarterback Ross Havlik, who threw for more than 1,000 yards last season. Also returning for the Panthers are backs Matt Winders and Zachary Winkler and receivers Michael Winders and Ethan Kuhls.
Schedule — Aug. 23: RIVER RIDGE; Aug. 30: at Pec/Argyle; Sept. 6: CUBA CITY; Sept. 13: DARLINGTON; Sept. 20: at Aquinas; Sept. 27: MINERAL POINT; Oct. 4: at Lancaster; Oct. 11: LUTHER; Oct. 18: at Fennimore
LANCASTER
Coach — John Hoch
Last season — 9-4, 3-2 SWC
Returning starters — Dawson Bowen (Sr., 5-10, 185 RB/DB), Corey Hahn (Sr., 5-11, 200, RB/LB), Caden Straka (Sr., 6-3, 220, OL/DL), Hayden Knapp (Jr., 6-0, 165, SE/DB), Preston Noethe (Jr., 6-0, 180, QB/SE/DB), Conner Gates (5-10, 165, SE/DB), Hayden Wagner (Jr., 6-3, 190, SE/DB), Isaiah Place (Sr., 5-9, 210, TE/DL), Weston Pink (Sr., 5-11, 170, SE/DB), Ryan Gallinger (Sr., 6-2, 200, SE/DL), Logan Schneider (Sr., 5-7, 170, OL/DL), Ian Martin (Sr., 5-11, 200, OL/DL), Cole Raisbeck (Jr., 5-11, 225, OL/DL)
Outlook — The Arrows move to the SWAL this season after finishing third in the SWC last season with a team that lacked experienced. With its core nucleus returning, expect the Arrows to make an immediate statement in the SWAL. Corey Hahn is back after rushing for 1,400 yards, as is Dawson Bowen (891 yards rushing). Also returning is junior quarterback Hayden Knapp, who threw for 746 yards and eight touchdowns last year, while adding 967 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He will be joined by two of his favorite targets, receivers Weston Pink and Preston Noethe.
Schedule — Aug. 23: PECATONICA; Aug. 30: at River Valley; Sept. 6: at Darlington; Sept. 13: at Luther; Sept. 20: FENNIMORE; Sept. 27: at Cuba City; Oct. 4: IOWA-GRANT; Oct. 11: AQUINAS; Oct. 18: MINERAL POINT
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Andy Palzkill
Last season — 9-2, 6-0 SWAL
Returning letterwinners — Isaac Lindsey (Sr., 6-4, 185, QB/DB); Blaise Watters (Sr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB), Gabe Sporle (Jr., 6-0, 225, OL/DL), Will Straka (Jr., 6-0, 200, RB/LB), Grady Gorgen (Sr., 6-1, 170, WR/DB), Liam Stumpf (Jr., 6-0, 170, WR/DB), Grant Bossert (Sr., 6-0, 170, WR/DB), Justin Baehler (Sr., 5-11, 215, OL/DL), Blake Wendhausen (Sr., 5-11, 195, OL/DL), Jordan Ludlum (Sr, 5-11, 260, OL/DL), Wes Berget (Sr., 6-6, 220, OL/DL), Larry Steffes (Sr., 5-11, 220, OL/DL), Dominik McVay (Soph., 5-10, 170, RB/DB), Joah Filardo (Soph., 6-0, 175, QB/WR/LB)
Outlook — The Pointers went undefeated in conference play last season and will return 17 letterwinners, including nine starters on offense and seven on defense. Leading the offense will be once again be the SWAL’s 2018 offensive player of the year, Isaac Lindsey, who threw for 2,260 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He will have plenty of targets with Dominic McVay, Blaise Watters, Liam Stumpf and Grant Bossert back as veteran receivers. Junior Will Straka will be looked to as a contributor on both sides of the ball (459 yards rushing, 103 tackles) after a solid sophomore season.
Schedule — Aug. 23: VIROQUA; Aug. 30: at Dodgeville; Sept. 6: at Luther; Sept. 13: at Fennimore; Sept. 20: CUBA CITY; Sept. 27: at Iowa-Grant; Oct. 4: AQUINAS; Oct. 11: DARLINGTON; Oct. 18: at Lancaster