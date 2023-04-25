The Galena baseball team wasted little time on the diamond on Monday.
John Wubben went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and six RBIs, and the Pirates posted 13-run innings in each of the first two frames of a 27-1, four-inning victory over Orangeville in Galena, Ill.
Parker Studtmann went 2-for-2 with four runs and three RBIs, and Jack Ries was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Jaycob Benson had two hits and three RBIs, and Owen Hefel, Ryan Stoffregen, Gus Nack, Joey Heller and Mason Smith drove in two runs apiece.
Hefel struck out five in two perfect innings and combined with three pitchers on a one-hitter.
East Dubuque 14, Durand/Pecatonica 4 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Angel Reyes went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, Spencer Sindahl was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Carver Kamentz struck out 11 of the 13 batters he faced in four hitless innings of relief as the Warriors (11-6, 5-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) beat the Rivermen.
Cuba City 14, Wisconsin Heights 0 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Tyson Richard went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and struck out six while allowing just three hits in five shutout innings as the Cubans (8-2) routed Wisconsin Heights. Will Busch and Reece Rosenkranz also went 3-for-3 for Cuba City.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 11, Riverdale 1 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Josie Kruser and Brooklyn Droessler each went 2-for-3 with a double, Ella Vosberg homered and Payton Gile threw a one-hitter as the Cubans rolled past Riverdale.
Boscobel 12, Southwestern 0 (5 innings) — At Boscobel, Wis.: Hailey Brant doubled, but the Wildcats collected just three hits as a team in a loss to the Bulldogs.
Fennimore 12, Darlington 1 (5 innings) — At Darlington, Wis.: Maddy Streeter went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs as the Golden Eagles routed the Redbirds.
Belmont 22, Benton/Shullsburg 1 (5 innings) — At Benton, Wis.: Camden Russell went 2-for-3 and Ries Stluka homered, but Benton/Shullsburg lost to Belmont.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Eagles 3rd, Bobcats 4th — At Peosta, Iowa: Katelyn Vaassen carded an 82 to place fifth overall, leading Dubuque Wahlert (346) to a third-place finish behind Linn-Mar (323) and Pleasant Valley (334) at the Bobcat Invitational at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club.
McKenna Stackis shot 82 and finished seventh for host Western Dubuque, which placed fourth (347). Olivia Duschen (91) finished 17th to lead Dubuque Senior (399) to an eighth-place finish. Dubuque Hempstead (439) was ninth and was led by Sydney Lyon (100) in 32nd place.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 7, Iowa City High 2 — At Roos Courts: Sydney Thoms, Maddie Brosnahan, Claire Kelley, Noor Kassas and Grace Kolker won singles matches as the Mustangs beat the Little Hawks.
BOYS SOCCER
North Fayette Valley 5, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Caden Strader made seven saves in goal, but the Eagles lost at home to North Fayette Valley.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 10, West Delaware 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored four goals, Skylar Sieverding finished with a hat trick and Anna Cota, Maya Oliver and Ella Tracy also scored, and the Mohawks routed the Hawks.
Hudson 5, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Hudson, Iowa: Amyra Millard made 19 saves, but the Eagles fell on the road against Hudson.
BOYS TRACK
Benton tri-op 2nd — At Darlington, Wis.: Nate Lawrence won the 100-meter dash in 11.56 seconds and Chad Brown won the triple jump (38 feet, 7 inches) to help Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg finish runner-up to Albany, 126-113, at the Darlington Invitational.
George West (3,200), Carver Fitzsimons (high jump), Ethan Aird (pole vault) and the 4x100 relay won the help Darlington place third (111).
Noah Hess won the 200 and Jason Niemann won the 800 for Stockton (79), which placed fifth.
GIRLS TRACK
Cardinals 2nd — At DeWitt, Iowa: Reese Kuhlman won the 400 in 1:01.74, and Maquoketa’s 4x200 (Kacy Williams, Cora Widel, Chloee Abeln, Taylor Wing; 1:48.93) and sprint medley relays (Katie Christiansen, Chloee Abeln, Taylor Wing, Reese Kuhlman; 1:54.16) also won to help the Cardinals finish runner-up behind North Scott, 133-110, at the Pam Duncan Relays.
Redbirds take title — At Darlington, Wis.: Niasia Niedziejko (200), Raquel Reuter (400), Adalee Berget (1,600) and Stella McGowan (3,200) won individual races, and Darlington swept the four relays to win the Darlington Invitational, 187.5-138.5, over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg.
Sophie Davis won the long jump and pole vault for the tri-op, which also had win from Hannah Martensen (800) and Natalie Searles (high jump).
Hannah Pergande (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Paige Beaver (100) won events for Southwestern, which was fourth (66).
Galena tri-op wins — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Arianna Pedrin set the Dittmar Classic meet record in the 1,600 (5:38.13) and ran on the winning 4x800 relay with Carly Miller, Avery Engle and Gracie Schnitzler on her way to being named the meet’s MVP, and Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge also got meet records from Avery Engle (3,200, 12:06.52) and Addison Albrecht (long jump, 5.3 meters) to win the team title over the host Missiles, 152.33-129.83.
