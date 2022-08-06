Casey Bryant typically reduces the Western Dubuque baseball team’s workload toward the end of a long, hot regular-season, because he wants his players to be fresh for the postseason.
Bryant made the same promise to the Bobcats again this summer. Then, he changed his mind.
“I legitimately thought we had a chance to win the whole thing, so I told the guys, ‘We’re going to have to do more, not less. Are you guys OK with that?’” Bryant said. “They were all in. Every one of them. Even the kids who didn’t get to play a whole lot. And every single game plan we drew up, every kid bought in 100 percent. They believed in us as coaches and carried the game plan out to a ‘T.’”
The Bobcats often practiced twice a day in preparation for tournament games, and it paid off in historic fashion with the first baseball state championship in program history. For his efforts, Bryant has been named Telegraph Herald Co-Coach of the Year with Cuba City state champion Steve Graber.
“We told Coach Bryant not to worry about making practices too long, because we all actually love to practice,” said co-captain Tucker Nauman, a standout third-baseman and pitcher. “Even in the tournament, we kept going, and we kept grinding in practice every day. And that only helped us be more prepared for what we were going to face in the next game. Coach Bryant has been doing this a long time, and he knows what he’s doing, so it’s easy to listen to him and his coaches and trust what they have to say.
“We didn’t care how long we practiced every day, as long as we got to the end goal and won a state championship. And that ended up happening.”
The confidence grew after the extra work helped the Bobcats rally to knock off Winterset and its ace pitchers — Texas Christian University recruit Justin Hackett and Jake Porter, considered by many among the top arms in the Class 3A state field. Western Dubuque handled the duo’s velocity, elevated their pitch counts and beat reliever Michael Sents on a walk-off double by Garrett Kadolph.
Western Dubuque rallied again to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the semifinals and hammered top-seeded Davenport Assumption, 7-1, in the championship game at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
“I do think it has sunk in, but I do have to pinch myself every once in a while,” said Bryant, whose son, Nick, caught a pop-up to shortstop for the final out of the state championship game. “To see the looks on the kids’ faces when we caught that final out … that’s why everybody coaches. There’s a feeling of accomplishing something you’ve worked so hard for and wanted for so long.
“It’s a career-long dream to get to that level, and we’ve been awfully close a few times. You just keep knocking on the door until you get the right group and the right circumstances. After we beat Winterset, we were convinced we had a really good chance of winning it all.”
Few outside the program saw a state championship in Western Dubuque’s immediate future after a 17-19 campaign last summer. That marked just the second time in Bryant’s 23-year tenure the Bobcats finished below the .500 mark.
But, a deeper dive into last season revealed eight one- or two-run losses in which the Bobcats led in the fifth inning or later.
“The thing that really stands out about this group was how hungry they were,” Bryant said. “They came into the season with a little chip on their shoulders, like they felt very unsatisfied with their results last season. If we would have finished those eight games better, we’re 25-11 or so, and you feel good about where you’re at.
“But, we developed some young pitching last year, and that’s a tough thing to do in the Mississippi Valley Conference. It can make or break your season. The kids got bigger and stronger and worked so much harder in the offseason. When they came to us, they just seemed hungry. And they acted like that all year long.”
Bryant’s program coaching staff includes long-time assistant Paul Goodman and former players Jesse Lawler, Hunter Westhoff, Sawyer Nauman, Max Steffen and Casey Perrenoud. All have helped Bryant cultivate a culture of winning.
“We’ve developed a standard of excellence out here, and the kids are disappointed if they don’t have a great year,” Bryant said. “That’s a great feeling to have a program where the kids feel that way. It doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to have a great year, but the kids expect that when they’re growing up, they see the amount of work that goes into it, and they’re ready to jump right in when they get to us.”
