Alyssa Lux’s role on the Cascade girls basketball team has drastically changed since last season.
As a freshman, Lux saw limited minutes on a senior-dominant team that advanced to the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has moved into the starting lineup this season and is the team’s leading scorer with 18.2 points per game. On Friday, Lux hit four 3-pointers en route to a 24-point performance as the Cougars upset Class 2A No. 1 ranked West Branch, 54-51 in overtime.
“Alyssa didn’t have a ton of varsity experience prior to this year, but she has turned into a dependable scorer for us,” acting head coach Ernie Bolibaugh said. “She is a great team player and has embraced taking on some of that leadership role, even as a sophomore.”
Lux was aware she would be looked upon for additional contributions following the loss of four senior starters from last season.
“My role on the team has changed dramatically,” she said. “I think playing last year in the state tournament really helped me release some of my nerves. I feel a lot more comfortable out there now.”
With a new starting lineup, the team had hoped to work together during the summer months. But, because of COVID-19, their time together was extremely limited.
“Usually, we would be together all the time during the summer, working on building that team chemistry,” Lux said. “This year we didn’t get that opportunity, so we are still learning to play with one another. We struggled a little bit in the beginning, but I think we are making some good strides.”
Following Friday’s win, Lux said the team was able to gain some much-needed confidence.
“We played phenomenal defense and it was an all-around team effort,” she said. “We showed that we can win close games against tough opponents.”
Lux was able to participate in AAU basketball throughout the summer, and that helped her adjust to her new role with the Cougars.
“I was playing against girls who were a lot bigger and better than me, and it has definitely made me a stronger and better player,” she said. “I am truly grateful for that opportunity, especially since we were not able to practice together as a team.”
Added Bolibaugh: “She works hard and is already becoming a regular scoring threat for us. Other teams have begun to recognize that, and she is aware when her teammates are open. She still has things to work on, but it’s exciting to watch her continue to progress as a player.”