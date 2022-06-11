CASCADE, Iowa — Two days, two victories over Iowa Class 2A top-five teams.
No. 10-ranked Cascade shook off a rocky start on Friday night to defeat No. 5 Dyersville Beckman, 6-3, at American Legion Field. The Cougars were coming off River Valley Conference victories over No. 4 Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina in aThis split doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
“Our coaches do such a great job of coaching us up, and we have really good chemistry, which helps a lot,” said shortstop Mason Otting, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. “We’re playing really good as a team right now.
“This was a good stretch for us. It’s always good to be able to beat ranked teams, and Regina is a team that’s kind of on a roll right now. It’s a big confidence boost. We feel like we can hang with any team right now.”
Beckman took advantage of starting pitcher D. J. Soper’s early wildness to score a quick run in the top of the first. Luke Schieltz reached on a hit batsman on the first pitch of the game and moved up on a pair of wild pitches before Nick Schmidt grounded out to Otting to drive in Schieltz.
Soper, a sophomore, settled down and allowed only two other runs in 4 2/3 innings of work.
“I was nervous to start,” Soper said. “I always get nervous when I’m pitching, but I was especially nervous because it was a ranked team and I big rivalry game. When Coach (Roamn) Hummel came out for the mound visit, it helped calm me down. After that, I was able to lock in and attack the zone. We have an amazing defense and an amazing catcher, and I just needed to let them do the work.”
The Cougars immediately responded in the bottom of the first after Tanner Simon, Jack Menster and Cade Rausch laced one-out singles to load the bases. Cooper Hummel lined out to third baseman Drew Thier for the second out, but Ty Frasher followed with a two-run single to left-center, and Otting drilled a two-run double inside the left-field line to make it 4-1.
Cascade No. 9 hitter Justin Roling led off the second inning with a blast that clipped the top of the left-field wall and bounced over for his first home run of the season.
The Trailblazers threatened in the third but came away empty. Schieltz reached on an error before being forced out on Schmidt’s ground out, Owen Huehnergarth singled to right, and Luke Sigwarth drew a four-pitch walk. The inning ended when Nate Offerman’s sharp grounder to the left side of the infield hit the runner.
Cascade picked up another run in the third to stretch the lead to 6-1. Rausch walked to lead off, and Hummel blasted a double the other way to the left-centerfield gap. Frasher popped up for the first out and Rausch was erased on Otting’s comebacker to Offerman. Hummel scored when Cass Hoffman reached on an infield single.
Beckman chased Soper in the fifth. Schieltz led off with a walk and scampered home on Sigwarth’s two-out line-drive double to right field. Offerman followed with a line-drive double to left — his third hit of the game — to pull the Blazers within 6-3 and prompt Roamn Hummel to bring in reliever Rausch, who fanned Logan Burchard on a filthy breaking ball to end the inning.
In the sixth, Lane Kramer belted his second double of the night, but Rausch got out of the inning with a strikeout and a deep Schieltz fly out to center. The Blazers didn’t get any closer.
“I usually don’t get nervous for baseball games, but this one I knew I was on the bump and I had to come in and get the job done,” said Offerman, who took the loss. “I was hoping to shut them down, but clearly I wasn’t focused enough the first few innings and they ripped the heck out of me.
“But from there, I feel like we won the baseball game. They beat us the first inning, but we beat them the rest. I hope we get another chance to see them in the tournament.”
That would be at the state tournament. The two teams have been placed in separate substates for the postseason.
Friday’s game marked the final regular-season non-conference meeting between the traditional Dubuque County baseball powers. Beckman will leave the WaMaC Conference at the end of the summer and join Cascade in the River Valley’s North Division.
