East Dubuque’s Angel Reyes rounds second base during an April 5 game against Galena. Reyes threw a complete game and scored a pair of runs as East Dubuque beat Warren/Stockton, 6-2, on Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

Angel Reyes is a jack-of-all-trades for the East Dubuque baseball team.

Reyes struck out seven and allowed just two unearned runs on six hits and a walk in a complete-game effort, and also scored two runs himself as the Warriors beat Warren/Stockton, 6-2, in a key Northwest Upstate Illini Conference showdown on Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.

