Angel Reyes is a jack-of-all-trades for the East Dubuque baseball team.
Reyes struck out seven and allowed just two unearned runs on six hits and a walk in a complete-game effort, and also scored two runs himself as the Warriors beat Warren/Stockton, 6-2, in a key Northwest Upstate Illini Conference showdown on Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Carver Kamentz and John Poulton collected two hits, an RBI and a run each as the Warriors improved to 9-6 overall, 4-1 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
The teams will complete their home-and-home series on Thursday in Warren, Ill.
Galena 13, West Carroll 0 (5 innings) — At Thomson, Ill.: Joey Heller struck out 13 in a three-hit shutout, and the Pirates routed the Thunder.
Cuba City 6, Darlington 3 — At Darlington, Wis.: Will Busch and Gavin Vaassen collected two hits apiece to support winning pitcher Riley Rosenkranz as the Cubans beat the Redbirds.
PREP SOFTBALL
Platteville 4, Fennimore 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: Alyssa Blevins reached base three times and scored two runs, and Kennedy Shea added two hits and an RBI while earning the pitching victory as the Hillmen beat the Golden Eagles.
Potosi/Cassville 12, River Ridge 4 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Malia Weber went 5-for-5, Marah Vogelsberg, Emily Bierman and Natalee Fried added three hits apiece, and Vogelsberg drove in three runs as Potosi/Cassville rolled.
Warren/Stockton 8, East Dubuque 3 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Addy Bohnsack went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs, Elaina Martin was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, and Lauren Kehl struck out 12 over seven innings as the WarHawks beat the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 9, Northeast 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored four goals and assisted on two others, Skylar Sieverding added three goals and an assist, and Maya Oliver and Amber Kramer also scored to lead the Mohawks to a blowout win over the Rebels.
GIRLS GOLF
Bobcats 2nd — At Peosta, Iowa: Cece Ball was third overall with a 38, and McKenna Stackis tied for fourth with a 42 to lead Western Dubuque (171) to a runner-up finish behind Cedar Rapids Washington (160) in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club. Cedar Falls (188) was third and Iowa City High (205) was fourth.
BOYS TRACK
Silver for Hillmen — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Platteville’s Mason Troester (134-0), Brendan Millard (121-9) and Fletcher Cline (113-5) finished 1-2-5 in the discus, and Quinn Wright (2:14.48), Brian Richter (2:22.42) and Lucas Taber (2:26.64) went 1-3-4 in the 800 to help the Hillmen finish as runners-up behind host River Ridge, 203-171, at an eight-team invitational.
Galena/East Dubuque wins — At Lena, Ill.: Galena/East Dubuque’s Bradey Huseman (11.34), Sam Eaton (11.84) and Carson Huseman (11.93) finished 1-2-3 in the 100-meter dash, and Arthur Horn (1,600, 4:50.30), Sam Grzeslo (3,200, 12:45.10), Traighton McGovern (high jump, 1.68 meters) and the 4x800 relay (9:53.68) also won for Galena/East Dubuque, which won the team title at the Lena-Winslow Invitational, 124-105, over the host Panthers.
GIRLS TRACK
Hillmen take 2nd — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Mack Champion (8 feet, 6 inches) and Sarah Dreger (7-6) finished 1-2 in the pole vault, and Shaena Prestegard (14:07.89) and Leanna Borkovec (14:16.03) took the top two spots in the 3,200 to help Platteville (155.5) finish second behind host River Ridge (226) at an eight-team invitational.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Baker 5-4, Clarke 1-3 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Lily King had two hits and scored two runs, and Elizabeth Leverton went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the second game as the Pride (11-21, 4-11 Heart of America Conference) lost a pair to Baker. Leah Gray homered in the opener for Clarke.
Coe 4-7, Loras 3-1 — At Faber-Clark Field: Grace Houghton went 2-for-3 and Emily Monahan drove in two runs in the opener and Alyssa Hughes hit a solo home run in the second game as the Duhawks (13-10) dropped a pair against the Kohawks (26-4). Former Beckman Catholic standout Heather Boeckenstedt went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs in the second game for Coe.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Wartburg 1 — At Waverly, Iowa: The doubles teams of Lauren Diiulio/Isabel Schwabe, Sara Backus/Dorothy Deans, and Caroline Hutchinson/Leia Papanicholas swept, and Diiulio and Papanicholas won singles matches as the Duhawks knocked off Wartburg in the first round of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
