The University of Dubuque’s undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy, and against its biggest rival, no less.
With Loras College making a push to hand the Spartans their first loss with a strong opening 15 minutes, the Spartans went on a key run to claim momentum that kept rolling their way in the second half.
Dubuque used a 14-2 run to pull even by halftime, then dropped 58 points in the second half in a 99-91 victory on Wednesday night at the Stoltz Sports Center. The Spartans (7-0, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) remained in first place in the A-R-C standings behind Patrick Mayfield’s 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“Everything’s clicking,” said Mayfield, a sophomore guard from Elgin, Ill. “Everyone brings something to the table. This is a great group of guys. So many of us worked in the offseason and prepared to take on a new role. It’s not all about scoring for all of us. Each player knows his role and that’s why we’re playing so well, doing whatever it takes to help us win.”
Sam Kilburg and Peter Ragen chipped in 20 points apiece for the Spartans, who are receiving the most votes just outside of the top 10 in the latest D3hoops.com poll. UD finished 35-for-61 shooting from the field for a smoking 57.4% clip for the contest.
“It was just about finishing plays,” said Kilburg, a freshman guard who starred at North Scott High in Eldridge, Iowa. “Focusing on us. During that stretch run and most of the second half, we were able to finish plays and score in transition. We really worked as a team.”
Dubuque’s 99 points are the most either team has scored in the rivalry since Jon Davison’s Spartan group scored 103 points against Loras on Feb. 2, 1991.
Cole Navigato led the Duhawks (3-2, 1-1) with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Rowan McGowen added 18 points.
“Loras is a good team, so that’s a really good win for us,” UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “I’m just really proud of our guys. Sam played at a really good high school and was ready to contribute, and credit to Patrick. He worked his butt off during the offseason, and really so many of these guys have. They’re putting in the work. Pat’s playing at a high level and that’s been huge for us this year.”
McGowen sank a pair of early 3-pointers to get things going for the Duhawks, who led throughout most of the first half. Declan Ciurlik drilled a trey off the bench and Jackson Kolinski and Navigato added tough drives as the Duhawks took a 26-17 lead at the 8:45 mark.
Both teams heated up from downtown at that point, as Loras got treys from Jake Healy, Zach Deering and Kolinski to combat makes from beyond the arc from UD’s Ragen and a pair from Keegan Zimmerman. The Duhawks built a 37-27 advantage before the Spartans staked a key run to close the half.
“This is the first time we’ve been down really all season,” said Mayfield, who is leading the Spartans with 18.1 points per game this season. “We finally made some shots. We weren’t guarding like we have been this season, so when we finally started picking it up on defense, the offense started coming.
Zimmerman swished another 3 to ignite the run, then Ragen hit again from downtown. Kilburg’s tough score in transition tied the game, and then a reverse from Ragen gave UD its first lead since the opening minute. Navigato scored in the closing seconds to end a 14-2 spurt from the Spartans that tied the game at 41-41 at the break.
“We’ve got guys who can score,” Kilburg said. “We’re 10, 11 deep. Everybody brings a different aspect to this team and we’ve got guys who on any night, can go off for 10-plus points. It’s an exciting group with a lot of talent, and we’ve just got to keep working.”
UD wasted little time building a lead to open the second half. Ragen drilled a trey before Mayfield followed with a jumper, a 3 and a fadeaway jumper plus a foul for a three-point play. Kilburg added a drive to make it 58-47.
Mayfield scored in transition to extend the lead to 67-53, then Kilburg swished a 3 to make it 72-59 with 8:23 remaining. Kilburg scored on another take to the rim for an 81-63 lead with 5:12 to play, then Ragen capped the big half with a two-handed flush in the final minute.
“It was a really good win,” Sieverding said. “We’re just happy to be playing games. We’re thankful for our administration and the conference for working hard and letting us play. Hopefully we can keep getting them in.”