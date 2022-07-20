Garrett Kadolph didn’t think he got quite enough of it, so he figured his fun ride with the Western Dubuque baseball team was over.
But the fun was just about to begin.
Down to his final strike late Monday night, the senior first baseman hit a towering drive to the warning track in straightaway centerfield. The drive turned around Winterset’s Austin Jordan, who saw the ball bounce off the tip of his glove for a two-out, two-run walk-off double in the Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinals at Duane Banks Stadium.
With the wild 4-3 victory, Western Dubuque (30-11) advanced to play Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31-11) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The sixth-seeded Warriors needed eight innings to edge third-seeded Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 5-4. Winterset bowed out at 16-15.
“To be honest, when I hit it, I thought, ‘Dang it, that sucks,’ I really didn’t want to end the season that way,” said Kadolph, who helped Dubuque Wahlert reach the state final last summer before transferring to Western Dubuque. “But I guess it worked out and I had some fun with my teammates. That’s what this season has been all about for me and for a lot of the guys. It was just pure joy. Just amazing.
“I thought for sure he was going to catch it. I didn’t really barrel it that well. It was kind of off the end of the bat. I did not think that was going to get down.”
Jake Goodman gave the Bobcats hope in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out walk against reliever Michael Sents, who entered the game in the middle of the at-bat so Winterset reliever Jake Porter could stay under a pitch limit to make him eligible for the semifinals. Caleb Klein popped up for the second out before Brett Harris walked and Tucker Nauman drew a hit batsman to load the bases.
That set the stage for Kadolph, who drove in his 49th and 50th runs of the season to lift the Bobcats. Jordan just missed on an over-the-shoulder, game-saving catch, and Kadolph did a little dance at second base before his teammates rushed the field to mob him in right-centerfield.
“I didn’t believe it for a while,” Kadolph said. “I kind of thought he was celebrating (because he caught it). But it dropped, and I saw my teammates running out. It was like, ‘OK, this is real.’ When you have a bunch of 18-year-olds running at you, it’s a little frightening. But it was all good. We were celebrating. It’s all good.”
Western Dubuque won despite being outhit, 8-5, and trailing from the top of the fourth until the bottom of the seventh.
“It tells me that my guys don’t want to be done yet,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “They want to keep going and see how high we can go.
“I was actually pretty calm in that seventh inning. It was a really well-played high school baseball game, and I liked the way we competed. There was no shame, win or lose. Fortunately, it came out our way.”
Both teams threatened early in a game that started at 8:59 p.m., nearly 90 minutes later than scheduled because of late-running preliminary contests, and lasted 2 hours and 21 minutes.
The Huskies loaded the bases in the top of the first on a pair of walks and a hit batsman, but Western Dubuque starter Isaac Then regrouped to strike out the side. In the bottom of the second, Nauman singled and Bryn Vantiger and Jack Clemens walked to load the bases before Winterset ace Justin Hackett recorded an inning-ending strikeout.
Winterset opened the scoring in the third on Jordan Kaldenberg’s two-out RBI single to right field. But the Bobcats immediately responded.
Klein drew a one-out walk, and Nauman laced a two-out sinking liner toward Jordan. The ball clipped Jordan’s glove and rolled to the wall for a two-run inside-the-park home run.
“It felt good off the bat, and when I saw it get down, I thought, ‘Oh boy, this could be good. I could be standing on third,’” Nauman said. “Then I saw Coach Bryant waving me home at third. I almost died rounding third and going home, but I made it.
“I’m not known for my wheels. Everybody always makes fun of me for it. But I always tell people I’m the fastest of the slow guys on the team.”
Winterset got those runs back in the top of the fourth, after Luke Heithoff and Ben Porter reached on one-out singles, and No. 9 hitter Reilly Hoven bunted them up 90 feet. Jordan tied it with an RBI infield single, and Tate Thompson put the Huskies ahead, 3-2, with a solid RBI base hit through the right side.
Hackett, a Texas Christian University recruit, exited after allowing just two runs on three hits in four innings, but his pitch count reached 84. Jake Porter came on in relief and benefited from a strikeout/caught stealing double play to end the fifth.
“Hackett’s a dude on the mound, so we had to stick to our game plan and trust what our coaches set out for us,” Nauman said. “If we could do that and get Hackett out of there, we’d be fine.”
In the sixth, Vantiger drilled a comebacker off Jake Porter’s foot that ricocheted into left field for a two-out double. Courtesy runner Ryker Staudenmaier took third on a passed ball, but Jake Porter coaxed Jack Clemens into a jam-shot pop-up to second base to end the threat.
Winterset loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on a Kaldenberg leadoff single up the middle, a Joel Akers one-out single through the right side and a hit batsman from Heithoff. But Nauman halted the threat by coaxing Ben Porter into a 6-4-3 double play from Nick Bryant to Goodman to Kadolph.
Nauman threw 38 pitches to remain eligible to pitch in the semifinals. Then finished with 86 pitches and could pitch in the championship game Friday night.
Top-seeded Davenport Assumption (31-6) will play fifth-seeded Independence (30-11) at 5 p.m. in tonight’s first semfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.