Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area Wisconsin Division 6 state quarterfinal playoff game:
DARLINGTON (10-1) at KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC (12-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Darlington enters the quarterfinals on a nine-game winning streak and averaging 44.5 points per game.Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs is the only team to defeat the Redbirds over the last two seasons, and the Ledgers are on the other side of the state bracket. Darlington has outscored its two postseason opponents, 48-13, and is coming off a 22-point win over Belleville — a team it beat, 34-24, for the SWAL championship on Oct. 7. Four different players have rushed for at least 500 yards for Darlington, and Ross Crist is at 496. Cadyn Burbach leads the team with 734 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also thrown for 748 yards and seven touchdowns. The Redbirds have rushed for 3,543 yards and 55 touchdowns as a team. Kenosha St. Joseph averages 37.7 points per game. The Lancers have run for 2,955 yards and 41 touchdowns and thrown for 971 yards and 17 scores. The St. Joseph defense has allowed just two teams to score 14 points this season and the Lancers have outscored their last four opponents, 143-13. Jayden Gordon leads St. Joseph with 1,784 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Quarterback Eric Kenesie has thrown for 857 yards and 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has also run for 727 yards and eight TDs. The teams have just one common opponent: Mineral Point. The Redbirds beat the Pointers, 20-7, on Sept. 23. St. Joseph won, 27-0, in the first round of the playoffs. The winner will play either Marshall or Mondovi at a neutral site in next week’s state semifinals.
TH prediction — Kenosha St. Joseph 28, Darlington 21
