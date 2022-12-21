DYERSVILLE, Iowa— When you have as many turnovers as points in a half of basketball, that’s a tough 16 minutes.
Classic Cascade.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars were up to their usual standards on the defensive end Tuesday night, holding Beckman Catholic to 13 points and creating 13 turnovers in the first half to build a big lead in a 51-32 victory at Beckman High School.
“It was a good start,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “Playing here’s always tough and they’ve been a solid, tough team. They’re competing really well this year, and I really like the way we attacked. We were really aggressive and it’s always nice to hit some shots early. That sort of dictated the rest of the game.”
Alyssa Lux scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter, and Devin Simon added eight points as the Cougars (8-0, 7-0 River Valley Conference North Division) continued their mastery of the Trailblazers (4-3, 2-3), having won 19 of the last 20 meetings.
“We’ve been playing pretty solid defense, but what really helped us get our lead was everyone hitting shots,” said Lux, a senior captain. “We hit shots, made our layups and hit our free throws. That’s really what helped our defense out. That really helped carry us to that win.”
Simon’s tough drive got things going for the Cougars, then Addison Frake came off the bench and scored inside off the glass. That’s when Lux took over, draining three shots from beyond the arc to break the game open for a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Last year really set me up for the leadership role, because I knew Ally (Hoffman) was leaving and I’d have to take a bigger part,” Lux said. “Not just myself, but Molly (Roling), Taryn (Hoffman), Devin and Josie (Manternach), all the other four starters. We’re all really stepping up. Everyone’s filling their roles behind us on the bench, too.”
Just more than 2 minutes into the second quarter, the Blazers committed their 10th turnover with just seven points on the scoreboard. Claudia Noonan nailed a trey for the Cougars, who took advantage of Beckman’s sloppy play for a 39-13 advantage at the break.
The Blazers played much better in the second half, grinding to a 19-12 advantage over the final 16 minutes. But at no point did Cascade’s lead feel threatened, as Lux’s and-1 drive made it 42-20 late in the third quarter.
“We’re playing solid on defense,” Sconsa said. “We’re still getting sealed down low at times and not reacting at different times the way I’d want them to. But the kids are doing a good job of picking up what we’re trying to do and there’s just some things we have to fine tune and get ready for the second half of the season.”
Shelby Pirc led Beckman with 10 points, but the Blazers closed with 25 turnovers.
