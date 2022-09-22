06112022-dubuquethrowsfestival2-sg.JPG
Maddy Nilles competes in the hammer throw during the Dubuque Throws Festival at the University of Dubuque in June. She has been promoted to an assistant coach with the University of Nebraska track & field team.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Maddy Nilles recently earned a promotion within the University of Nebraska track & field team.

The former Dubuque Wahlert state champion and all-American thrower at North Dakota State University will help oversee the Cornhuskers throwers, interim head coach Justin St. Clair announced.

