Maddy Nilles recently earned a promotion within the University of Nebraska track & field team.
The former Dubuque Wahlert state champion and all-American thrower at North Dakota State University will help oversee the Cornhuskers throwers, interim head coach Justin St. Clair announced.
Nilles served as a volunteer assistant with the Cornhuskers throwers during the 2021-22 season. Before Nebraska, she was thrower under St. Clair at North Dakota State.
With the Bison, Nilles was a four-time All-American in the hammer and weight throw and a two-time Summit League champion. Named the 2018 Summit League Outdoor Championships Field MVP, she placed fifth at the U.S.A. Indoor Championships and was an Olympic Trials participant.
“It is an honor to be able to work for such a prestigious program,” Nilles said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a motivated coaching staff to take the track and field program to new heights. Coach St. Clair has been my coach and mentor for the last eight years and having the chance to work directly with him is a dream come true.
“I hope to assist in developing the throws program and bring lots of energy to the team. Having been through coach St. Clair’s program as an athlete, I understand what is expected and when and how things should be done. Transitioning to the coaching side, I hope to be a valuable tool not only for Coach and the throws group, but also the athletes and coaching staff of the entire track and field program.”
Bullock makes special teams at Tulsa — Seth Bullock, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Dubuque Senior, earned a spot on special teams for the University of Tulsa football team. He contributed a pair of tackles for the Golden Hurricanes against Northern Illinois on Sept. 10.
Wills named to all-tournament team — Drake University’s Jada Wills, a former all-stater at Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic, earned all-tournament accolades at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Invitational on Saturday. The junior defensive specialist/libero recorded 28 digs in a five-set loss to North Dakota and had 13 more in a three-set sweep of Western Illinois.
Rampton finishes 19th at Redbird Invite — Mia Rampton, a former Dubuque Senior standout, finished 19th in 22:44 in the 6K to help the University of Northern Iowa women’s cross country team finish fourth at the Redbird Invite at Normal, Ill., on Friday. Western Dubuque grad Lauren Klein took 62nd in 25:06 for UNI.
In the men’s race, Bellevue grad Brady Griebel ran the 8K in 26:01 to finish 26th and help the Panthers finish fifth as a team. The University of Iowa’s Eli Naumann, a freshman from Western Dubuque, finished 34th in 26:15 as the Hawkeyes took seventh.
Butler won the women’s title, and Wartburg took the men’s crown.
Coe duo honored at Whitewater — Coe College freshman volleyball players Maggie Furlong and Maddy Maahs were named to the UW-Whitewater Invitational all-tournament team on Saturday after leading the Kohawks to a 2-1 record.
Furlong was solid for the Kohawks all weekend long, racking up 19 total kills while attacking at a .203 clip. The Galena, Ill., native had a tournament-best 11 kills in the win over North Central, committing zero errors in 18 opportunities. Maahs dominated the weekend for Coe, averaging 9.82 assists per set while adding five kills. The Epworth, Iowa, native also recorded 38 digs and one service aces to help the Kohawks improve to 9-3 overall.
Wahlert grads compete for Central — Two former Dubuque Wahlert football players are now competing for the nationally ranked Central College program. Nick Bandy is a sophomore tight end, and Carson Cummer is a freshman wide receiver.
NICC shooting team nets historic win — The Northeast Iowa Community College shooting team won its season opener on Saturday with a 467-452 decision over Indian Hills Community College at Jackson Junction, Iowa. It marked the first win over Indian Hills in program history.
Austin Snell, of Decorah, Iowa, led NICC with a 97, followed by Paul Hanni, of Cresco, Iowa, with a 95; Emmit Stemper, of Decorah, with a 94; Jackson Rollins, of Decorah, with a 92; and Tracer Tollefsrud, of Canton, Minn., with an 89. Magen Brenke, of Holy Cross, Iowa, contributed a 73; and Nick Gibbs, of Earlville, Iowa, shot a 67.
