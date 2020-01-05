BELLEVUE, Iowa — Throw out the records. When Bellevue and crosstown rival Bellevue Marquette square off in their annual, regular-season showdown, Mohawks coach Jim Kettmann said it’s anyone’s game.
It served as little surprise, then, when a three-win Comets team staked a five-point halftime lead over Iowa Class 3A third-ranked Marquette at Bellevue High on Saturday.
“When it’s Bellevue playing Bellevue Marquette, records don’t matter,” Kettmann said. “It depends who can control their emotions and who can take care of the ball.”
During crunch time, the Mohawks showed why they’re regarded so high.
Miranda Peters scored a game-high 17 points, with 11 coming during a key fourth-quarter stretch, as Marquette closed out its sixth win in a row, beating Bellevue, 44-31.
Through two quarters, the Mohawks (10-1) struggled to find a flow. Out of the halftime break, they clamped down defensively, forcing the Comets (3-6) into 15 turnovers in the second half, while giving the ball up just twice in the final two frames. Marquette clawed to a 23-23 tie by the end of the third quarter, and used a 13-1 run in the fourth to take the lead for good.
“We started out kind of slow, but once we got the momentum, we took it to them,” said Peters, who was 8 of 10 on free throws in the fourth quarter. “It’s all about who controls the game. As soon as we got back the momentum, we played our game.”
Both teams struggled to find a flow in the first quarter, with Bellevue shooting just 2-for-18 as a team and the Mohawks connecting on just 3 of 14 field goals. Marquette clung to a 6-5 lead through the first, but a 10-2 Comets run in the second quarter put Bellevue ahead, 17-10, and they rode that to a 19-14 halftime lead.
After the break, the Mohawks hardly let the Comets get a shot off. Free throws by Tori Michel and Ellie O’Brien knotted the game at 19-all in the third quarter, while Bellevue didn’t score until 1:40 left in the frame. The teams remained even entering the fourth, where Marquette took over.
“We had some silly turnovers in the first half that were kind of uncharacteristic of us,” said Kettmann. “We were able to regroup, we went back to some of our basic offense that we were supposed to be running and turned it on down the stretch. I thought we kept our heads well down the stretch.”
Peters’ 3-pointer gave Marquette the lead for good, 28-25, and the Mohawks proceeded for their game-winning stretch. Michel had a pair of buckets and Peters hit four straight free throws as Marquette built a 38-26 lead with under 2 minutes remaining. O’Brien and Michel then went a combined 6-for-6 in the final minute to bring the game to its final margin.
O’Brien finished with 12 points and Michel added nine to round out Marquette. Lindsey Banowetz led the Comets with 13 points while Teresa Paulsen added 11.