IOWA CITY — There was a time when Caleb Shudak wasn’t going to be a Hawkeye anymore.
Then, he had a change of heart. Perseverance pays off.
Shudak stuck it out and finished his final home game in style, too, kicking four field goals in Iowa’s 33-23 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium.
But it’s been an up-and-down journey in Iowa City for the Council Bluffs, Iowa, native.
“I was thinking about that on the bus today. That’s a long time, it seems like,” Shudak said after the game on Saturday. “But I still remember my freshman year, I remember getting hurt in 2017. I remember 2018 being behind Miguel (Recinos), and 2019 being behind Keith (Duncan). Every year, I remember it.
“It seems long, but then I think about it, it all happens so fast and the order it happened, I wouldn’t change it for the world. It kind of changed me as a person and made me who I am. I met my best friends here and I live with my best friends. Just the way it all played out, I couldn’t be more thankful and I’m blessed that all that work ultimately is paying off.”
Shudak joined the Hawkeyes in 2016, but had just one extra-point attempt in his first three seasons. Stuck behind Recinos on the depth chart, he saw an opportunity to claim the starting role in 2019.
Duncan won the job instead and was named an All-American last year. Shudak handled kickoff duties each of the past two seasons.
At one point in 2019, he entered his name into the transfer portal.
“But, with academics and all as well, I decided it was best to stay and the coaches ultimately extended a scholarship, which was a blessing,” Shudak said. “It all worked out so well, and the timing and everything was perfect. I’m glad I stayed and it all worked out. But yeah, it definitely crossed my mind (to leave). If I wanted a chance at the next level I was going to have to get on the field, get some snaps for scouts to see.”
He has made this his season, and the scouts have undoubtedly seen. He is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s top placekicker. The three finalists will be announced today, and Shudak could be one of them.
He is 18-for-21 on field goal attempts this season — 15-for-16 from 49 yards or less. He has made all 32 extra-point attempts, and is averaging 62.2 yards on 60 kickoffs, with 33 touchbacks and only one that traveled out of bounds.
Shudak’s four field goals on Saturday marked a career-high, and he matched his career-long with a 51-yard conversion in the first half — his third kick from 50 yards or more this season.
He also connected from 48, 29 and 32 yards on Saturday.
“To cap it all off like that, to cap a six-year career like that is unbelievable,” he said. “I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to do that, plus we were able to pull out that win, too.”