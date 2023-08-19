dalr fb
Darlington’s Will Murray makes a catch over Platteville’s Dylan Weigel during their game Friday night in Platteville, Wis. The Redbirds won, 34-7, in the season opener for both teams.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With a new quarterback at the reins, the Darlington Redbirds overcame a shaky start to defeat Platteville in their season opener, 34-7, Friday night at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Butch Leitl Field.

Breylin Goebel made the move from running back to quarterback, and after a rough first half, the senior began to feel right at home in his new position.

