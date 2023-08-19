PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With a new quarterback at the reins, the Darlington Redbirds overcame a shaky start to defeat Platteville in their season opener, 34-7, Friday night at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Butch Leitl Field.
Breylin Goebel made the move from running back to quarterback, and after a rough first half, the senior began to feel right at home in his new position.
“I’ve never played quarterback before this year, but I knew that the spot would be open and thought I could try it out,” said Goebel, who finished the game 6-for-12 for 104 yards passing. “We had a rough week of practice with the snaps, and we knew that was a big point of emphasis tonight. We got out to a rough start, but we eventually got the hang of it.”
The Redbirds lost three fumbles in the first half, but the Darlington defense did its job of keeping the Hillmen out of the end zone.
“Our defense played great tonight, and they have the ability to shut out a lot of teams if they play the way we know they can,” Darlington head coach Travis Winkers said. “It was a rough week of practice for our offense, but our defense was there to pick us up.”
The Redbirds took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 5-yard Goebel run. However, the Hillmen were able to recover a Redbird fumble late in the quarter and score just plays later on a 6-yard run from Riley Donahoe to knot the score.
The Redbirds scored again just before halftime on a 5-yard pass from Goebel to Broker Buschor to put Darlington up, 14-7.
“It was a long offseason for us, and our goal is to go 1-0 every week,” Goebel said. “We might have had some jitters there early, but we hung in there and got the job done.”
A solid punt return from junior Maddox Goebel put the Redbirds deep into Hillmen territory to start the second half. He punched the ball in from 1 yard out to give the Redbirds a 21-7 lead. Maddox Goebel added a fourth quarter score from 1 yard out as well. He finished the game with 10 carries for 35 yards, while Breylin Goebel added 11 carries for 38 yards. The Redbirds were led by Tye Crist with 112 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.
“We came out and played turnover-free ball in the second half, and that’s what we expect to do,” Winkers said.
Platteville was led by junior quarterback TJ Pink, who went 15-for-22 for 154 yards and one interception.
The Hillmen offense was held to just 12 yards on 31 rushing attempts.
“Our defense is resilient,” Breylin Goebel said. “We have a lot of seniors on this team, and we know what we have to do to be successful.”