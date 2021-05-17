Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa, picked up his first IMCA Late Model feature victory on Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway.
Marolf held off Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld for the checkers. Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa; and Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 13-car, 25-lap feature.
Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, won the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature, which included 19 cars. The top five also included: Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque; Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill.; Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa; and Pollard.
Colton Livezey, of New Sharon, Iowa, took checkers in the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature, which drew 21 cars. Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, took second, followed by Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis.; Troy Bauer, of Monticello, Iowa; and Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill.
Dubuque’s David Crimmins won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature, which included 14 cars for the 15-lap show. Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis., took second, followed by Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa; Trenton Neuhaus, of Quasqueton, Iowa; and Jim Ball Jr., of Independence, Iowa.
Keith Keltner, of Anamosa, Iowa, won the 12-lap Cruiser feature that included seven cars. The top five also had Paul Fleming, of Elkader, Iowa; Corey VanDerwilt, of Sully, Iowa; Kory Davis, of Monticello, Iowa; and Dan Vorwald, of Colesburg, Iowa.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 11, Peosta 3 — At Peosta, Iowa: Aaron Wulfekuhle had three hits, while Alex Vaassen, Max Pins and Kasey Coakley had two apiece for the Hawks. Vaassen also homered, and Coakley picked up the win on the mound.
Zwingle 3, Balltown 2 — At Zwingle, Iowa: Brady Hoffman went 2-for-3 and the Suns scored all three runs in the third inning to win the Prairie League game.
Bellevue 6, Epworth 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: Chet Knake had three hits and Luke Carroll chipped in two as the Braves rallied to win. Bellevue went ahead for good with a four-run sixth.
Dubuque Budweisers 12, East Dubuque 6 — At Zwingle, Iowa: Johnny Muehring went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead a balanced Dubuque offense that collected 16 hits.
Placid 6, Holy Cross 0 — At Holy Cross, Iowa: Damon Jaeger and Tanner Donahue had two hits apiece in support of winning pitcher Marshall McCarti in the Prairie League win.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Hempstead vs. Senior game today — Dubuque Hempstead will play Dubuque Senior at 5 p.m. today at Dalzell Field in a Mississippi Valley Conference match that was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening. Senior will remain the home team.
The Hempstead and Senior girls game will remain on Tuesday as scheduled.