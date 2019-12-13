Thursday night wasn’t Henry Tomecek’s first taste of the varsity spotlight.
Late in his bout, he showed exactly why he’s getting a full-time opportunity now.
Tomecek erased a deficit with a big throw in the final minute of his 195-pound bout, and Connor Dehn showed he’s back and 100% healthy for Dubuque Wahlert in a 46-27 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Wahlert Gymnasium on Thursday night.
“Last year I never would have thought I would do something like this,” said Tomecek, a junior. “Stepping up changed my attitude. Instead of looking at wrestling being hard, I look at facing a new opponent as a challenge.”
For Tomecek, this season is already a far cry from his previous two in the Golden Eagles program, both spent primarily wrestling for the junior varsity. Tomecek was 2-9 at the varsity level last year, split between 220 and 285 pounds as an emergency starter.
This season, he moved down to 195 to accommodate a pair of veterans at the upper weights in Joe Bahl and Marik Dickson — both of whom missed Thursday’s dual.
“He’s come such a long ways from the summer,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “He came to all four of my camps and just progressively got better at each camp. He’s a guy that absolutely loves the sport of wrestling and the limelight he can get in the sport, and he’s fixed a couple little things that’s allowed him to have success.
“He’s a coachable kid and the guys love it when he gets those wins. He’s such an emotional guy, he gets the crowd involved, he’s just a fun guy to have around — he breaks our team down every single day. He’s just an awesome kid and I’m so proud of the work he’s put in and how far he’s come in the last two years.”
Tomecek trailed, 2-0, in the closing minute of his match against Jefferson’s Carter Smith, but threw Smith to his back with 42 seconds left in the third period. What would have been a five-point move would have been enough to win the match. Tomecek secured the fall with 32 seconds left.
“I couldn’t find a shot,” Tomecek said. “I needed two points, so I thought I would go in for a throw. I was successful, and that was surprising because it was kind of a longshot to get that. It was pretty exciting to go from losing to winning.”
Tomecek’s win capped a run of five straight Wahlert victories that helped the Eagles take early control of their home opener. Jefferson won seven of the final eight bouts and used 12 forfeit points to secure the dual.
Dehn toyed with Jefferson’s Cameron Burnell in the first period of their 170-pound bout, recording two takedowns and seven back points as he took an 11-1 lead after just two minutes.
Dehn started the second period in the down position, quickly escaped and then took down Burnell, triggering the technical fall with another tilt and ending the match just 55 seconds into the second period.
“I love to score points,” said Dehn, a senior who qualified for state a year ago. “I want to score as many points as I can, get as many takedowns as I can. (My teammates) rip on me for not pinning, but I love scoring points and having fun.”
Jacob Evans won by fall at 113 pounds for the Golden Eagles, who got a major decision from Gabe Anstoetter at 160 and decisions from Jimmy McDermott (152) and Bryce Anstoetter (182).
Evans’ win was Wahlert’s only victory over the final eight matches.
“We had some momentum going in the beginning and it just kept going, it was pretty fun, and then we kind of fell a little short there,” Allen said. “I’m proud of our fight, and we’ve had that throughout. We might not get a ton of wins on Thursday nights, but we’re going to give them heck every time out.”