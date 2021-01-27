It may be hard to admit, but the worst day of Aidan Noonan’s wrestling career may have been a blessing.
It certainly hasn’t stopped him from etching his name into the record books multiple times over.
Noonan, Cascade’s two-time state champion and a University of Wyoming commit, joined a prestigious list of wrestlers with his 100th pin this past weekend and needs just two wins to reach 175 victories in his high school career.
Noonan had five pins inside the first minute to win the 132-pound championship at the round-robin Alburnett Invitational on Saturday. His third match of the day, a 23-second win over Wilton’s Maxwell Yohe, made him the state’s 207th wrestler to reach 100 career pins.
He has 26 pins this year — four shy of the career high he set in 2018-19 — and is tied for 161st in state history with 102 wins by fall.
Now 173-6 in his career, he needs just two more wins to become the 159th wrestler in state annals to record 175 wins.
“I didn’t even know I was that close to 175, but everything means something,” said Noonan, a senior who is 38-0 with 26 pins this season. “It’s a milestone. It’s just one more win I’m glad to get every time.”
A deeper look into Noonan’s career numbers show just how dominant he has been.
But it starts with his own Black Saturday.
Noonan was 47-4 entering the district tournament as a freshman, but lost in the finals and then again in his second-place wrestleback — a loss that prevented him from making his state debut a year earlier and set him on his current trajectory.
“That’s really where the driving point came from, where I turned it around and put everything I had into it,” said Noonan, who attributed his rise both to putting in more work and being more coachable. “It was a big point for me to learn how to be coachable after that. I went from thinking I knew everything to where, obviously I’m not one of the best guys and I need to get better.
“The only way to get better is to be coachable, so I made sure to make a point where I was listening and being as coachable as possible and taking in every little technique or drill to make sure I was doing it right, because obviously I wasn’t doing everything right before I lost. I just went from there.”
The four wrestlers in his bracket that day had a combined record of 157-19.
And as it turns out, that so far was the only losing streak of his high school career — a mere two-match skid.
He hasn’t lost since that day, either, a streak that now stands at 125 matches and counting.
“He is extremely dedicated to the sport, ever since he was little,” Cougars coach Travis Andrews said. “He’s always wanting to learn more, always working at improving and getting better no matter what. It’s been a process with him since he’s been, geez, probably first or second grade. It’s just about him having fun and enjoying it.”
Winning is fun, and Noonan has done a lot of that.
He went 49-0 with a career-best 30 pins as a sophomore, winning the Class 1A 113-pound state title to become Cascade’s first state wrestling champion.
That just set the stage for a dominant junior season.
He pinned 26 of his 38 opponents last year and when he reached the 126 final, three-time state champion Adam Allard of West Sioux stood in his way.
Noonan used a late tilt to hand Allard just the second loss of his 208-match career and became the first Iowa wrestler to ever beat a three-time state champion in the finals.
If missing out on state as a freshman was the worst day of his wrestling career, surely beating a three-timer to win a second title qualifies as his best day?
Meh.
“That was just another step for me,” he said. “It’s hard to say what a best day is. Every day is the best day when you win, I guess.”
Next up for Noonan is trying to become a four-time conference champion at this weekend’s River Valley Conference tournament.
After that comes the sectional tournament, with districts and state to follow. Undoubtedly, there will be some young Cougars watching — and learning — with each takedown, tilt and pin along the way.
“Some of the younger kids have him as a role model to look up to. Seeing what he has been able to accomplish and what he has done to accomplish those goals, he has the blueprint there for what you have to do,” Andrews said.