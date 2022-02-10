Aiden Yaklich is anxiously awaiting his final state swim meet after an impressive performance at last Saturday’s district meet.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior helped Hempstead to a second place finish and qualified for state in three relays and one individual event.
While remaining unshaved, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week swam a lifetime best in his individual 50 freestyle to finish fifth in 22.24, which earned him a 22nd seed at state.
“To go into districts unshaved is really a big step,” Hempstead swim coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “We were happy with his times going into that meet, and he was confident in the decision.”
Added Yaklich: “It was a little bit of a risk, but it ended up paying off. We look forward to swimming our fastest at the end of the season all year long, so it’s exciting to know that I can still swim faster.”
Yaklich teamed with John Maloney, Mitchell Konichek and Brandon Decker for a second place finish in the 200 medley relay to earn a No. 13 seed at state in 1:39.41. Yaklich, Konichek and Decker then joined George Holesinger for a second place finish in the 200 freestyle relay for a No. 7 seed. The team finished in 1:27.80, just fractions of a second from breaking the school record.
“One of our goals for state is to break that record,” Yaklich said. “We were so close to getting it at districts and we know we can get it done.”
Yaklich, Decker, and Holesinger then teamed up with Michael Rhett Gilbertson for a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:17.13 that earned an 11th seed at state.
“It would be great to make it to the podium in at least one of those relays,” Yaklich said.
Although he is a Wahlert student, Yaklich was voted as one of his team captains this season.
“I came into the program not knowing any Hempstead kids, but they were all so accepting of me right away,” Yaklich said. “I have really enjoyed evolving into that leadership role, and I love being able to help mentor the freshmen and sophomores.”
Added Loeffelholz: “Aiden has become a top-notch leader, and sets a great example in and out of the pool. He’s been able to take himself to the next level by the habits he’s established, and his teammates have noticed that. There haven’t been a lot of kids from Wahlert who have been named captain, and I think that is an impressive statement.”
Yaklich credits his continued improvement on his dedication to the sport.
“I gave up football after freshman year and put everything into swimming,” he said. “I swim year-round, and I have really bought into the early morning practices and weight lifting. I also try to eat cleaner once the season begins.”
Yaklich is no stranger to the state meet, having competed there since his sophomore year.
“Last year state was held at Linn-Mar because of COVID, so that was a smaller venue that we’ve swam at during the season,” Aiden said. “It will be nice to get back to Iowa City. The atmosphere there is always electric, and I love that pool.”
Although he is unsure of what his future swimming career is, Yaklich said he will always find a way back to the pool.
“I just love swimming and how much of a stress reliever it can be,” he said. “Swimming is great because you are just racing against yourself and the clock. You get out of it what you put into it.”