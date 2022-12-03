When Michael Wlochal rolls a strike — or a spare for that matter — the whole bowling alley knows it.
When Michael Wlochal rolls a strike — or a spare for that matter — the whole bowling alley knows it.
The Dubuque Senior 12th-grader and de facto team cheerleader feels it is his duty to provide the energy for his young teammates.
“I try to celebrate basically any accomplishment — a strike or a spare,” Wlochal said. “Just yelling out there, making sure we’re loud, making sure we’re having fun out there. If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to be bowling well. I’ve learned that a lot these last three years.”
Wlochal’s positive energy was on display Friday at Cherry Lanes as he rolled a match-high 254-213—467 to lead the Rams over Dubuque Wahlert, 2,849-2,590.
Senior also won the girls match, 2,411-2,165.
Drake Reed (188-204—392), Cael Peters (174-212—386), Zachary Wlochal (189-183—372) and Matthew Poling (170-169—339) also counted scores for Senior.
“I just try to keep everyone positive”, Michael Wlochal said. “Positivity is what keeps you going and keeps you striking. When you’re negative, you’re just so off it that you’re not even thinking about the sport anymore.”
Senior took a 1,956-1,726 advantage after the individual rounds, and pulled away with Baker games of 177, 194, 181, 183 and 158.
Wahlert got individual scoring rounds from Brendan Poirier (162-180—342), Luke Zimmerman (133-160—293), Aaron Kluesner (224-170—394), Pierce Oberfoell (147-165—312) and Blake Hawkinson (183-202—385).
The Golden Eagles rolled Baker games of 177, 171, 194, 147 and 175.
Jacquelyn Hochrein has been an integral piece of a Senior girls team that has broken nearly every school record over her four years in the program.
“Having some really good years, obviously you don’t want to come down from that,” said Hochrein, who placed 13th individually at last year’s state meet. “So there’s a lot of motivation that way.”
With a 163-155—318, Hochrein helped the Senior girls complete a sweep on Friday. Alison Hedrick rolled a team best 212-150—362 to pace the Rams. Clara Pregler (117-165—282), Mackenzie Lang (176-150—326) and Morgan Bettcher (165-129—294) completed the scoring for Senior.
Senior got Baker scores of 139, 167, 205, 144 and 174 after holding a 1,582-1,447 in the individual rounds.
Bettcher, one of two Rams’ 12th-graders along with Hochrein, said she is determined to continue the run of success she’s experienced in her span.
“I’m really motivated,” Bettcher said. “We have a good team and I feel we can get better together. We went to state last year and we pretty much have the same team, so I feel like we’re gonna go again.”
The Golden Eagles counted scores from Theresa Kircher (147-138—285), Katelyn Vaassen (117-167—284), Audrey O’Neill (134-111—245), Emma Kelzer 149-160—309) and Erin King (159-161—320).
Wahlert rolled Baker games of 169, 146, 165, 116 and 126.
