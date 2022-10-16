For the second straight night, Dallon Murty rolled into Victory Lane as the main event winner at Dubuque Speedway.
The Chelsea, Iowa, native won the Karl Kustoms XR Stock Car A Feature 1 race Friday night to highlight the second day of racing at the Iowa Dirt Nationals. The three-day event concludes Saturday night.
Murty improved three spots from his starting spot and held off Dylan Thornton, of Santa Maria, Calif., in the 25-lap feature. Tom Berry Jr., of Des Moines, finished third; followed by Damon Murty, of Chelsea; and Kaden Reynolds, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In the 20-lap Modified A Feature 1, Brandon Schmitt, of Beaver Dam, Wis., moved up one spot from his starting position to defeat Kelly Shryock, of Fertile, Iowa, and reach Victory Lane. Jason Wolla, of Ray, N.D.; Dave Cain, of Corcoran, Minn.; and Joel Rust, of Grundy Center, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., moved up one spot and captured the 15-lap A Feature 1 in the Sport Modified division. The top five included Tony Olson, of Cedar Rapids; Logan Anderson, of Eddyville, Iowa; Alec Fett, of Burt, Iowa; and Cam Reimers, of Kelley, Iowa.
Cody Staley, of Muscatine, Iowa, started on the pole and won the 15-lap A Feature 1 in the Hobby Stock division. David Crimmins, of Dubuque, finished second, followed by Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis.; Kyler Hefty, of Potosi, Wis.; and Eric Knutson, of Slater, Iowa.
Mallett Meyer, of Clarence, Iowa, claimed the A Feature 1 in the American Iron Racing Series. Bruce Yoerger, of De Witt, Iowa, finished second, followed by Jeff Durst, of Davenport, Iowa; Tyler Maschmann, of Mechanicsville, Iowa; and Jake Hayes, of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Joe Lafrenz, of Davenport, held off Josh Starr, of Tipton, Iowa, to win from the pole in the 12-lap A Feature 1 in the 4-Cylinder division. Lukas Rick, of Urbana, Iowa, took third, followed by Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.