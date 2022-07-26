BOYS SWIMMING STATE MEET
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead senior George Holesinger swims in the 200-yard freestyle during the Iowa state meet last season in Iowa City. Holesinger received all-American accolades in the 100 and 200 freestyle events.

 JIM SLOSIAREK Cedar Rapids Gazette

BY JIM LEITNER

TH sports editor

Email More than the Score items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.