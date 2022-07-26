BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
George Holesinger added two more honors to his stellar high school swimming career earlier this month.
The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association named the recent Dubuque Hempstead graduate as an all-American in both the 100 and 200 freestyle events. NISCA waits until July to finalize its all-American lists because some states offer the sport during the summer months.
Holesinger swam a 44.65 to tie for the 46th-fastest time in the country in the 100 and posted a 1:39.32 to tie for the 85th-fastest time in the 200. The fastest 100 swimmers in each event land all-American accolades.
Holesinger became the fastest swimmer in city history in both events, passing former Senior standout Jordan Huff, who went on to swim at the University of Iowa and qualified for the Olympic Trials.
Holesinger ended his high school swimming career by re-breaking two school records at the state meet at the University of Iowa pool. He finished third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle before helping the Mustangs to an eighth-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay and a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay as Hempstead scored 89 team points to finish 11th as a team.
A month after the state meet, Holesinger committed to swim for Mid-American Conference power Missouri State University.
Hempstead scored 4,163 power points to finish 12th in the NISCA power rankings among public schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900 students. The Mustangs are coached by Rick Loeffelholz.
Dubuque Senior finished 15th with 3,401 power points in the girls rankings and 24th with 2,098 power points in the boys rankings, also among public schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900 students. Jesse Huff coaches both programs for the Rams.
CUBA CITY LAUDED FOR SPORTSMANSHIP
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, selected Cuba City as an honorable mention recipient for its sportsmanship at the state baseball tournament last month. The Cubans won the first state championship in program history and appeared at state for the first time since 1955.
St. Croix Falls won the baseball sportsmanship award, while Amherst, Arrowhead, Columbus Catholic, Eau Claire North, Kenosha St. Joseph, Oakfield and Regis joined Cuba City in landing honorable mention.
Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.
The selection process includes evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, security personnel, crowd control and ushers, and WIAA staff members. Rural Mutual Insurance began sponsoring the sportsmanship program in 1965.
THIBADEAU WINS ROCK TITLE
Jeff Thibadeau shot a 72 to win the 47th annual Rock Golf Classic on July 16 at Bunker Hill Golf Course. He edged Nick Weber by four strokes and Tom Kieffer by seven strokes in the Rock Flight.
Brian Pilcher carded the low round of the day with a 3-under par 66 to win the first flight by two strokes over John Meyer and by six strokes over Brendan Dolan. Jerry Schissel won the fourth flight, and Tony Ball took the Legends flight.
PDC’S THOMPSON TO PLAY IN HOME OF BREWERS
Prairie du Chien’s Bjorn Thompson will represent the Coulee Region at the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball State All-Star Game on Sunday, Aug. 7 at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Other Coulee Region players in the game include Tomah’s Franklin Wildes, West Salem’s Isaac Olson, Onalaska’s Ben Faas, La Crosse Post 52’s Adam Olson, Holmen’s Troy Knutson, Westby’s Bowdy Dempsey, Viroqua’s Evan Hubatch and Stoddard’s Aiden Brosinski. Prairie du Chien’s Thompson will be one of the game’s coaches.
The game will take place after the Brewers’ game against Cincinnati. Wisconsin is the only state to play a state all-star game at a Major League Baseball stadium.
