05162023-seniorvswdbb14-dk.jpg
Western Dubuque’s Brett Harris collects a base hit during a game earlier this season. The defending Iowa Class 3A state champion and top-ranked Bobcats won the program’s first Mississippi Valley Conference baseball title on Monday night.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

FARLEY, Iowa — The Western Dubuque baseball team didn’t set out to win a Mississippi Valley Conference championship when it began practice this spring.

But, when 24-year coach Casey Bryant realized the Bobcats held a four-game lead with four games remaining in the conference slate, it became an impromptu goal.

