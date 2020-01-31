Calvin Harris added yet another honor to his ever-growing baseball resume.
The Western Dubuque High School senior earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s 2020 Pre-Season High School All-American Team.
Harris joined Urbandale pitcher Ty Langenberg as the only Iowa players on the first team, which included 17 pitchers, six catchers, 15 infielders, eight outfielders and 15 multi-position players. Harris, who signed with the University of Mississippi in November, was recognized as a multi-position player.
West Des Moines Dowling pitcher Carter Baumler earned a spot on the second team.
Harris earned a spot in the Western Dubuque starting lineup as an eighth grader and has batted .375 (174-for-464) with 31 doubles, 16 triples, 16 home runs, 176 RBIs and just 20 strikeouts in four seasons. On the mound, he has gone 11-2 with an 0.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings, most of which have come the past two seasons.
Last summer, Harris hit .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 walks, 5 strikeouts, a .709 slugging percentage, a .593 on-base percentage as a junior in leading the Bobcats to a second straight Iowa Class 4A state tournament appearance. He went 3-1 with an 0.88 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings and a .155 opponents’ batting average.
Last summer, Harris earned the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA All-State Super Team for a third straight year and the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year award.
BOBCATS’ BRYANT EARNS PREP COACHING HONOR
Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant officially joined the 500-victory club at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual banquet Jan. 18 at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He also received his Class 4A Northeast District coach of the year award at the banquet.
Bryant reached the plateau when Western Dubuque edged Mississippi Valley Conference rival Linn-Mar, 2-1, on July 12 in Farley. The 20-year coach has averaged 25 victories per season while running up a 504-282 career record.
WD GRAD BAUMHOVER HONORED FOR TITLE
Eben Baumhover, a 1996 graduate of Western Dubuque, received the Iowa Class 2A state coach of the year award from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. He coached Van Meter to the state championship in July.
The No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (34-3) defeated top-seeded North Linn, 6-0, in the championship game at Principal Park in Des Moines. Van Meter defeated Underwood, 17-7, in the quarterfinals and took out West Sioux, 3-0, in the semifinals.
Baumhover won the title and the coach of the year award in his first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
DIAMONDBACKS BROADCASTER TO SPEAK AT LORAS
Mike Ferrin, a broadcaster for the Arizona Diamondbacks, will return to his alma mater on Tuesday when he speaks at a Loras College Sport Management Program function. His speech will take place at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Campus Center Ballroom and is free and open to the public.
Ferrin, a Lake Forest, Ill., native and Loras graduate, serves as the pre- and postgame show host and secondary radio play-by-play announcer for the Diamondbacks. He will be starting his fifth season with the Major League Baseball club this season.
Ferrin is in his 13th season on Sirius/XM MLB Network Radio and sixth on “Power Alley” as the station’s on-site host for the League Division Series, League Championship Series and annual Winter Meetings. He has been the play-by-play broadcaster for the Arizona Fall League the last seven years and Sirius/XM All-Star Futures Game the last nine years.
Prior to his work in Arizona, Ferrin was the play-by-play announcer for the Double-A Bowie Baysox, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, from 2010-11 and was a sports producer and reporter for WGN Radio in Chicago from 2000-07.