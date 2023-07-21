CARROLL, Iowa — A little dicey at first, but the response was quick and decisive.
And after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning affair, it was a welcome march to another state final.
Class 2A No. 3-ranked Beckman Catholic answered West Lyon’s two-run first inning with 11 unanswered and breezed past the Wildcats, 11-2, in a state semifinal contest on Thursday at Merchants Park.
“I’m just so proud of our guys for that effort tonight,” Beckman coach Ryan Mabe said. “We gave up two (in the first), but then we were just relentless.”
The top-seeded Trailblazers (24-9) will meet second-seeded Underwood today at 2:30 in the 2A title game. Beckman will be seeking its seventh state championship in 14 title game appearances.
West Lyon closed its season at 25-3.
Nate Offerman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Luke Schieltz added three hits, Jake Schmidt drove in two runs, and Luke Sigwarth scored three times to lead Beckman’s 11-run, 10-hit attack.
“Normally in big games I’m on the bump,” Offerman said. “So, I knew I had to do something a little different in this game. I was in the cage at 6 in the morning just making sure I would be ready to hit the ball.”
In a strategic move, Mabe removed starting pitcher Ron Kronlage after a 1-2-3 shut-down second inning with Beckman leading, 5-2.
Drew Thier answered the call.
The junior delivered five shutout innings of two-hit ball while striking out five.
“I was a little bit nervous, but we had a five-run lead when I came in, so I felt a little bit better about,” Thier said. “I just knew I had to throw strikes and let the defense do the rest. We have the best defense here.”
West Lyon’s defense did itself no favors — and the Blazers took advantage.
The Wildcats committed three crucial first-inning errors that aided Beckman’s five-run outburst.
“They made some mistakes, for sure, but that’s us putting pressure on them,” Mabe said. “When teams give us an inch, we take a mile.”
The pressure came from up and down the lineup. Seven of Beckman’s nine starters scored runs, and all nine reached base at least once.
“Our confidence was just like, ‘If they score, we are gonna score more,’” Offerman said. “If they score a couple, then who cares?”
The Hawks plated two in the first on just one hit. A hit batsman and a throwing error led to an early deficit. From the next half inning on, the Blazers were nearly flawless.
Schieltz, Offerman and Their delivered run-scoring hits in the bottom of the first, and Schmidt added a sacrifice fly as Beckman batted around the lineup.
Offerman added his second RBI with a base hit in the second, and Matthew Florence followed with a run-scoring hit of his own.
Base hits by Schieltz and Sigwarth, and a sacrifice fly by Offerman in the third staked the Trailblazers to a 10-2 lead after just three innings.
“I just kept telling them, ‘We’re not done. Let’s keep it going,”’ Mabe said. “It was every at-bat, every guy in our lineup, one through nine.”
Meanwhile, Thier silenced the Wildcats, permitting just three runners to advance into scoring position over his five innings.
“Every single run that we got helped boost my confidence,” Thier said. “Just knowing that I didn’t have to strike everybody out, knowing I can just throw it down the middle and let my defense work. Pitching with the lead like that is huge.”
Offerman expects his team to bring a similar swagger into today’s championship contest.
“I think if we bring the energy again, we bring home a title,” he said. “That energy we had tonight was just electric.”