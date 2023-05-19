The Iowa Class 3A and 2A postseason will get underway today with regional quarterfinals, with semifinals and finals taking place next week.
The state tournament will be held the following week at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at regional brackets with area teams:
CLASS 3A REGION 7
Today’s quarterfinal — Waterloo East at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — West/East winner at No. 7 Linn-Mar, 7 p.m.; Dubuque Senior vs No. 12 Dubuque Hempstead at Dalzell Field, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest seed
Hempstead leaders — Madeline Bowers (14 goals, 9 assists, 37 points); Elena Kapparos (11 goals, 7 assists, 29 points); Lauren Roman (5 goals, 3 assists, 13 points); Evie Henneberry (3 goals, 4 assists, 10 points); Olivia Kennedy (3 goals, 4 assists, 10 points); Alia Nevarez (2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points); Celena Ortiz (2 goals, 4 points); Bella Hruska (2 assists, 2 points); Lydia Hefel (8 goals allowed, 64 saves)
Senior leaders — Hannah Crampton (4 goals, 5 assists, 13 points); Fantu Andrews (4 goals, 3 assists, 11 points); Ellie Richardson (4 goals, 8 points); Maggie Firzlaff (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Sophia Thomas (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Samantha McDonald (2 goals, 4 points); Macie Conner (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Akiko Kono (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Savannah Snyder (22 goals allowed, 94 saves)
Outlook — This will mark the third postseason meeting since 2019 between Hempstead (13-3) and Senior (5-11). Senior won the regional matchup in 2021; Hempstead won in 2019. Hempstead is 10-4 against the Rams dating to 2011, but all four of Senior’s wins in that span have come in the last five seasons. The Mustangs beat Senior, 1-0, on April 1. Hempstead is 13-0 this season when scoring a goal, but has been shut out in all three losses, including a 6-0 defeat to potential regional final opponent Linn-Mar on May 12. Senior enters the postseason on a four-game losing streak. The Rams lost to Linn-Mar, 10-0, on April 13.
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Today’s quarterfinals — Clinton at Burlington Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Maquoketa at Mount Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Notre Dame/Clinton winner at No. 2 North Scott, 7 p.m.; Maquoketa/Mount Pleasant winner at No. 15 DeWitt Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest seed
Maquoketa leaders — Olivia Orris (6 goals, 2 assists, 14 points); Semyia Gill (3 goals, 6 points); Charisma Dontje (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Sylvia Atkins (1 goal, 2 points); Kasedi Frazier (1 goal, 2 points); Laney Hafner (1 goal, 2 points; 61 goals allowed, 168 saves); Tinsley Howell (17 goals allowed, 79 saves)
Outlook — The Cardinals (1-10) got a boost of confidence in their regular-season finale, picking up a 9-0 victory over Monticello. Maquoketa has just one match this season against another team in the region. The Cardinals lost to potential semifinal opponent DeWitt Central, 10-0, on May 4. Maquoketa and Mount Pleasant have not met in at least the last 12 years.
CLASS 2A REGION 4
Today’s quarterfinals — Iowa City Liberty at No. 14 Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.; Clear Creek-Amana at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Western Dubuque/Liberty winner at No. 4 Independence, 7 p.m.; Clear Creek-Amana/Mount Vernon winner at No. 12 Marion, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest seed
Western Dubuque leaders — Natalie Coyle (12 goals, 7 assists, 31 points); Alice Hilbert (6 goals, 4 assists, 16 points); Grace Bower (5 goals, 2 assists, 12 points); Josie Manternach (4 goals, 3 assists, 11 points); Taryn Hoffman (4 goals, 2 assists, 10 points); Olivia Thul (2 goals, 5 assists, 9 points); Jessica Veach (2 goals, 3 assists, 7 points); Leah Schwenker (25 goals allowed, 143 saves)
Outlook — The Bobcats (7-7) enter the postseason having split their last six games, but outscoring those opponents, 21-16. Western Dubuque has not faced any of the teams in its regional this season, but defeated Iowa City Liberty twice by a combined score of 7-1 over the last two seasons. Assuming the bracket goes according to seed in the quarterfinals, the Bobcats will be underdogs in the regional semifinals and final, but have the potential to finally break through to the state tournament.
